Microsoft says Copilot app in Windows Server was a mistake

If you were among the Windows Server 2022 users who recently spotted a new Microsoft Copilot app added to the list of installed programs, don’t fret - it’s not an actual app, and it doesn’t work.

It's just a mistake on Microsoft’s part, a tail left behind the tests Microsoft ran for Windows Server 2025, recently.

As reported by BleepingComputer, Microsoft acknowledged the error earlier this week, and added that it affected systems running Windows 10 22H2 and Windows 11 21H2, or newer.

Shouldn't be visible

"Updates to Edge browser version 123.0.2420.65, released on March 28, 2024 and later, might incorrectly install a new package (MSIX) called 'Microsoft chat provider for Copilot in Windows' on Windows devices. Resulting from this, the Microsoft Copilot app might appear in the Installed apps in Settings menu," the company said in a statement.

So, it was an update for the Edge browser that triggered the error - and furthermore, Microsoft says the “app” doesn’t collect data, or exfiltrate it to company servers.

"It is important to note that the Microsoft chat provider for Copilot in Windows does not execute any code or process, and does not acquire, analyze, or transmit device or environment data in any capacity," Microsoft added.

The package will make it to the OS eventually, BleepingComputer added, but so far, it shouldn’t be visible on all Windows devices.

"As part of the upcoming resolution of this issue, the chat provider for Copilot in Windows component will be removed from devices where Microsoft Copilot is not intended to be enabled or installed. This includes most Windows Server devices," Microsoft said. "We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release of Microsoft Edge."

The company started testing Microsoft Copilot in WIndows Server 2025 preview builds earlier this year, but removed it after a backlash from the community.