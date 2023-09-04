Many businesses still aren't using BYOD protection

According to mobile device management company Jamf, almost half (49%) of European enterprises lack a formal ‘Bring Your Own Device’ cybersecurity policy.

Due to a rise in remote working following the pandemic and many subsequent budget cuts, many companies have allowed employees to log into company accounts from their own devices.

Obtaining access to potentially sensitive data without correct protective measures poses a significant risk to companies simply due to a lack of control over how their data can be accessed.

Security flaws

The study also found that more than half (53%) of organizations are pursuing cost-cutting measures in IT and security. While budgets are slowly returning, many companies continue to have to make tough decisions around how they spend their limited cash, and extending coverage to personally-owned hardware is typically not seen as a priority.

Jamf’s VP of portfolio strategy, Michael Covington, said: “Giving employees the power of choice to use their own devices for work can save the organization money.” Covington added: “...the real benefit is a seamless end-user experience that eliminates the need for multiple devices and introduces streamlined productivity workflows.”

Looking ahead, two in five respondents (41%) noted concerns about increasing vulnerabilities affecting Apple’s operating systems. While macOS only accounts for around one-fifth of desktop OSs, the company is a popular option for business smartphones , which are just as good for handling work on the go, with iPhones accounting for a considerable portion of the market.

Jamf’s Covington called for clearly documented BYOD policies to be produced, shared, and adhered to as the way in which we work continues to evolve.

The company also implied that a more diverse approach to device management and cybersecurity should be a priority to organizations moving forward, with around two-thirds (67%) relying on fewer than five vendors.

