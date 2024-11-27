Major Interpol action sees over a thousand cybercrime suspects arrested across Africa

Operation Serengeti has taken down multiple cybercriminal networks

Over 35,000 victims were identified during the operation

Interpol hit networks related to business-targeted cybercrime

Interpol have released details on Operation Serengeti - a major crackdown on organized cybercrime across Africa in collaboration with AFRIPOL.

The operation, which was coordinated with participation from the private sector and internet service providers (ISPs), culminated in the arrest of 1,006 suspects and the takedown of 134,089 networks and devices.

Operation Serengeti targeted cybercriminals specifically involved in ransomware, business email compromise (BEC), digital extortion and online scams.

$193 million financial losses

Operation Serengeti took place across 19 countries, with several large-scale cybercriminal operations raided and their infrastructure dismantled, resulting in the recovery of over $43 million in stolen assets. The operation also helped identify more than 35,000 victims worldwide who had lost a combined $193 million.

An $8.6 million credit card fraud ring was identified in Kenya, which used malicious scripts to change the banking systems security protocol to avoid detection before distributing the funds between multiple countries including the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and China through SWIFT payments.

“From multi-level marketing scams to credit card fraud on an industrial scale, the increasing volume and sophistication of cybercrime attacks is of serious concern,” commented Valdecy Urquiza, Secretary General of INTERPOL.

“Operation Serengeti shows what we can achieve by working together, and these arrests alone will save countless potential future victims from real personal and financial pain. We know that this is just the tip of the iceberg, which is why we will continue targeting these criminal groups worldwide.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AFRIPOL’s Executive Director Ambassador Jalel Chelba also congratulated the success of the operation, stating, “Through Serengeti, AFRIPOL has significantly enhanced support for law enforcement in African Union Member States. We’ve facilitated key arrests and deepened insights into cybercrime trends. Our focus now includes emerging threats like AI-driven malware and advanced attack techniques.”

In early November 2024, Interpol’s Operation Synergia II took down over 22,000 crime-linked IP addresses and led to the arrest of 41 individuals for their involvement in phishing networks, infostealing malware, and ransomware campaigns.