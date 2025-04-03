Do I really need antivirus for Windows 11?

Windows 10 end of life is rapidly approaching, with updates ceasing on October 14 2025, and many are starting to make the switch to Windows 11.

But questions still remain. Do I really need to use the best antivirus with Windows 11?

Is Windows Defender good enough? Can I trust it to protect me from hackers especially when Windows is the most widely used operating system in the world? Let's find out.

Should I upgrade?

In short, yes. Once Windows 10 reaches its end of life it will stop receiving critical updates such as new security patches that stop known vulnerabilities from being taken advantage of.

Considering Windows has a considerable market share for PC operating systems, it is a very lucrative target that cybercriminals are constantly trying to hit.

Let me put it this way - one of the main reasons the WannaCry ransomware attack in 2017 was so devastating was because many organizations were using Windows operating systems that were well past their end of life.

Even though Microsoft had released a patch that could have prevented the WannaCry ransomware from infecting their devices, some had chosen to turn off updates or were using outdated systems.

Additionally, if we follow the trend of Windows 10 which was released in 2015, Windows 11 will likely also receive updates for at least the next 10 years, making it a worthy update for those who haven't made the switch already. What's more, if you are already running Windows 10, you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free!

I understand that there are some purists out there who insist on using the operating system they are most familiar with - and I can sympathize.

I miss Windows Vista. But aesthetics aren't everything, and its never too late to learn something new.

How big of a target am I?

It's easy to think that you are not a target when it comes to this big digital world we all live in, but there are hundreds of ways a hacker might see value in targeting you.

For example, they could be looking to add your computer to a global botnet that they use to launch attacks on businesses without you even knowing.

Or they could be looking to steal your social media accounts to use in disinformation campaigns, or they just want to disrupt as many people as possible with their latest malware.

The Malwarebytes' State of Malware report places ransomware as the biggest threat in 2024 and attacks have grown 13% year-over-year.

In 2025 this trend is likely to continue, boosted by the increase of AI agents to distribute malware and help write phishing emails that are more convincing and harder to spot.

While cybercriminals have turned to targeting big companies with bigger budgets in order to make a living, small fries such as you and I are still viable targets for smaller, less advanced cybercriminal groups.

Lets not also forget that a cybercriminal could be looking to steal your identity, or commit credit fraud in your name using data they can steal from your computer. Some groups just want to cause disruption and make a name for themselves by hitting anyone and everyone.

Windows Defender Antivirus: is it enough?

Windows Defender Antivirus comes pre-installed as standard with Windows 11.

In numerous tests, Windows Defender Antivirus does a pretty good job of protecting against new malware threats including those distributed through the web and via email.

In AV-TEST's February 2025 testing, it managed to detect 100% of 0-day threats and widespread/prevalent threats discovered in the last 4 weeks. Not bad.

But, Windows Defender Antivirus is a very simple, barebones solution. Yes, it protect against malware, but it doesn't offer additional security features such as a VPN or dedicated parental controls.

So when people say "Windows Defender Antivirus is enough", what they mean is it is enough for malware-based threats, not everything else that could put your device or those who use it at risk.

For example, if you don't use a VPN while using a web browser, your internet traffic is likely unencrypted, meaning that anyone could intercept it and see what your are doing, or pull potentially sensitive information from your traffic.

Windows Defender Antivirus' feature set is gradually catching up to the features offered by many of the best antivirus providers, but it will likely always be one step behind in its offerings as a free service.

Is antivirus for Windows 11 worth it?

As a security expert who is constantly writing about new attack vectors, data theft, and service outages, it would seem that using a premium antivirus service is probably a good choice for a number of reasons.

Firstly, Windows Defender Antivirus only protects against your Windows machine, and doesn't offer any protection for the rest of your devices.

Many antivirus services offer compatibility across Apple, Android, Chromebook, Windows, and Linux, allowing you to protect all of your household devices under one umbrella.

But computer security doesn't just start and end with antivirus, as every single online account you use is also a potential target for a hacker.

That's why many services offer password managers as an included tool, providing you with passwords that would take billions of years to crack, autofill capabilities to help you log in faster, and in some cases an authenticator app to keep your accounts super secure.

And best of all, you don't even have to spend a penny to increase your protection. There are tons of great free antivirus apps that you can install on your Windows 11 device, and as an added bonus Windows Defender Antivirus can be put into passive mode to work alongside another third-party antivirus solution.