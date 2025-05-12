CPU microcode hack could infect processors with ransomware directly

A researcher from Rapid7 created a working Proof of Concept for a CPU ransomware

Such a ransomware would persist on a device even after the hard drive had been replaced

The PoC will (most likely) never see the light of day

A security researcher wrote ransomware code that infects the computer’s CPU, making it invisible to virtually every antivirus program out there, and making it persistent even when the victim takes out and replaces the computer’s hard drive.

This is according to The Register, who recently spoke with Christiaan Beek, a cybersecurity researcher from Rapid7, who claims to have created a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) for such ransomware.

Malware at the CPU level is not exactly arcane science. We’ve seen it in the past, with the likes of JoLax, CosmicStrand, and other UEFI firmware rootkits. However, this is the first time someone’s successfully played with ransomware this way.

Save up to 68% for Techradar readers TechRadar editors praise Aura's upfront pricing and simplicity. Aura also includes a password manager, VPN, and antivirus to make its security solution an even more compelling deal. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

CPU PoC

Beek said that he got the inspiration from a bug in AMD Zen processors that allowed threat actors to load malicious microcode and break the encryption at the hardware level. This would have allowed them to modify the behavior of the CPU as they saw fit.

Beek says that the leaked Conti chat logs from 2022 suggested that actual cybercriminals were discussing the same idea before, but they haven’t yet gotten to a working solution. At least, not that the cybersecurity community knows of.

"If they worked on it a few years ago, you can bet some of them will get smart enough at some point and start creating this stuff," the researcher told the publication.

He also said that he won’t be releasing the code on the internet: "Of course, we won't release that, but it's fascinating, right?"

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ransomware remains one of the biggest threats out there, with companies of all sizes losing billions of dollars every year. In fact, a recent Veeam study, which gathered insights from 1,300 CISOs, IT leaders, and security professionals across the Americas, Europe, and Australia, found that nearly three-quarters of businesses were impacted by ransomware over the past year.

Via The Register