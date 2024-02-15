Bitwarden is making it easier for businesses to start using passkeys

Bitwarden has announced that it is improving its passkey creation feature to help businesses implement them with greater ease.

The password manager says its Passwordless.dev enterprise plan will now include event logs and self-hosting options. It claims that "these features empower organizations with greater transparency when moving to passwordless authentication and enable developers to build workforce passkey authentication with ease."

Bitwarden claims that passkey usage is high, citing its own research which found 89% of developers are using them for "workforce authentication."

Easier adoption

Bitwarden acquired passwordless.dev in January 2023, and since then has allowed businesses to set up their own passkeys for all the applications they use. It is built on FIDO2 WebAuthn standards, which passkeys adhere to, and offers "extensive APIs for effortless passkey integration into customer-facing websites and enterprise applications."

The firm also claims that "developers can now easily deploy passkey authentication for their applications with significantly reduced implementation time and costs."

With event logs, organizations can "monitor system performance, identify security vulnerabilities, and enhance business compliance." Admins also now have a greater insight into the passkey activities of users, and can "track critical events."

The other new feature, self-hosting, now means that developers can host the API and admin consoles on Docker Linux containers, so that passkeys can only be used via a VPN.

The Bitwarden Enterprise plan that includes passwordless.dev is currently $3 per month per user, and it includes "the full SDK for passkeys, unlimited applications, and unlimited console administrators."