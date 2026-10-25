1Password will now let AI agents log in to accounts for you without ever needing to see your password

1Password integrations with AI agents let them log in without ever seeing the actual password

Users will be prompted to authorize logins on their device

Eligible Individual and Family plans to get the upgrade for free

While banks are out there worrying about unauthorized AI agent access to customers' accounts, password manager 1Password has now announced plans to share login credentials with your chosen AI agent without ever actually sharing the password.

The change centers around an entirely new platform, 1Password for Agents, which acts as a security layer between AI agents and user accounts.

1Password noted that this important change comes amid rising agentic AI use, with many consumers now using autonomous AI to handle more of their complex tasks like online shopping and booking travel.

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1Password has the perfect solution for sharing your passwords with AI

Until now, users have had to sign in manually when AI agents encounter login pages, which has disrupted the flow and the entire purpose of handing off tasks to AI agents in the first place. The password management giant is also working with AI leaders like OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta to form tighter integrations for more seamless password sharing.

It works by an agent identifying itself to 1Password with a unique digital key – the user will still need to approve the login request on a trusted device, but the password sharing will be handled securely in the background. Importantly, plaintext credentials and one-time codes won't actually be shared with the AI agent, eliminating concerns over potential rogue misuse.

"An agent should be able to do the job it’s been asked to do without getting permanent access to everything behind the account," Chief Product Officer Aashish Tripathi explained.

Individual and Family customers using 1Password.com hosting will get the upgrade for free, but 1Password.eu and 1Password.ca hosted plans won't.

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Grok Bot and Meta Muse are among the first AI agents to get rollout over the coming days, while ChatGPT Work, Dots and Claude Duet are just listed as coming soon.

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