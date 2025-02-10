Securing 5G edge network – what companies should know before stepping on the edge of tech

Data has exploded over the last decade. People generate more than 402.74 million terabytes of new unique data every day in 2024. Amounting to 147 zettabytes of data this year. This figure is even more remarkable if you consider that an estimated 90% of the world's data was generated in the last two years alone.

The growth of data is overwhelming enterprises, leading to challenges in processing, transferring, and storing vast amounts of information efficiently. This often results in increased costs, data management complexities, and the need for advanced infrastructure and analytics solutions to handle the influx.

In today's digital landscape, data processing can occur either at centralized locations like data centers and on-premise servers or at the edge, where data is generated and used, such as in the field or in factories. The choice between these two approaches is becoming increasingly critical due to the sheer volume of data being produced.

Processing data centrally can lead to significant transmission delays, impacting decision-making times. This latency makes edge computing, which processes data closer to its source, an attractive solution. By reducing the distance data needs to travel, edge computing can enhance real-time processing and responsiveness. However, despite its advantages, edge alone isn’t enough — security should be at the forefront of these technological advancements.

Sanjiv Gossain Social Links Navigation Group Vice President & Head of EMEA at Verizon Business.

The benefits of edge computing

Edge computing effectively shortens the distance data has to travel, removing the need to send data to a central processing location, thereby alleviating a tremendous strain on network resources. It also represents a significant reduction in transactional and transmission delays, enabling devices and users to use data more efficiently and securely and make faster decisions.

The emergence of the hybrid work model has delivered benefits, but it has also come with inefficiencies, sometimes requiring employees to travel back and forth more frequently. Edge devices can, in some cases, reduce the need for a worker to make a repair call or check the status of a piece of equipment on a factory floor. By processing IoT data closer to devices, edge computing can help enhance bandwidth and deliver near-real-time data.

Thus, one of the UK ports that acts as a vital hub for global trade, has significantly enhanced its operational efficiency and safety by deploying a Private 5G network. By using already developed solutions from Verizon Business, the port’s network now supports advanced technologies such as IoT sensors, autonomous vehicles, AI-powered logistics, and augmented remote assistance, enabling real-time asset tracking and environmental monitoring. These innovations have helped position the port as a leader in port innovation, delivering substantial operational improvements and efficiencies across its ports and harbors.

Synergy with 5G

Edge computing shows tremendous potential to introduce compelling new use cases, but as applications become increasingly immersive and graphics-intensive, they also become increasingly data-intensive. In other words, for enterprises to take full advantage of these applications and to make use of emerging technologies, like artificial intelligence and machine learning, they’ll need a robust network infrastructure.

With more advanced solutions comes a need for more processing power. With more endpoints and devices at the edge, built-in network security is increasingly important. Among other things, 5G can enhance security for edge computing which can allow edge computing to be fully realised. 5G can deliver increased bandwidth that can scale on demand; the reliability needed to support the continuous availability of mission-critical applications; end-to-end data encryption and can power advanced cybersecurity tools; the ability to increase network capacity to support more devices; and a network agile enough to support rapid changes and demands.

However, with the promise of more connected devices, especially IoT devices, comes an increased risk. Securing these devices in a 5G-enabled world is not just a technical challenge – it’s a fundamental requirement for building trust and ensuring that this innovation is sustainable. Securing IoT devices requires a multilayer approach: strong authentication methods, data encryption both at rest and in transit, and constant updates to keep devices secure against new threats. But it’s not enough to secure the devices in isolation. IoT security must be integrated into the broader network, with tight access controls and continuous monitoring to detect and respond to threats. This is the promise of 5G: not just faster speeds or more devices, but a safer, more secure foundation for the next wave of innovation.

Enterprises need to adapt

With innovative technologies knocking on enterprises’ doors daily, the latter face constant mounting pressure and challenges to deploy the technologies to keep up with the pace of global development. However, organizations must ensure their current ecosystems, internal policies and tech stack are ready for the deployment of edge computing technologies. Simply, outdated connection hardware could cause havoc in the warehouse of the manufacturing department or old cybersecurity protocols could expose retailers’ vulnerabilities making it a sweet spot for hackers.

To avoid such a nightmare on a mundane Friday afternoon, businesses should follow a step-by-step guide to preparing their operations for the deployment of 5G edge computing technologies:

Upgrading the company’s tech stack: For enterprises, this could mean upgrading the WAN, while for smaller businesses, it may begin with migrating to a VoIP communication solution to prepare to streamline mobility, video conferencing and online meetings. Making the company’s tech stack policies agile: These behind-the-scenes efforts help make IT more agile and efficient, such as adopting a software-defined WAN to better meet changing service demands via policies that help a network adapt on the fly. Elevating existing tech solutions: technological transformation is critical to digital transformation. For example, a logistics company could update its supply chain software with next-generation fleet telematics that reduces blind spots and improves on-time delivery rates with new smart IoT sensors. 5G-powered computer vision can make these processes even more valuable. Anticipating the forthcoming innovations: Innovation goes beyond operation, addressing value-added solutions that drive the business forward. These innovations help businesses get noticed in a crowded market—especially those that can anticipate the needs of their customers ahead of time. Becoming the tech disruptor: The fifth and final state of transformation is being ready to disrupt. These organizations have begun to adopt tools like augmented and virtual reality and other new technologies to design revolutionary experiences, changing the way the business approaches.

Securing the Edge

However, the decentralized nature of edge computing introduces unique vulnerabilities such as increased exposure to cyber-attacks, unauthorized access, and tampering due to the diverse environments in which edge devices operate. Unlike centralized systems, edge devices operate across diverse environments, increasing exposure to security risks. As data is processed closer to the source, devices may become targets of cyber attacks, unauthorized access, or tampering. Implementing a layered security strategy is critical to address these challenges. This includes robust authentication measures, endpoint security solutions, and encryption protocols to protect data both in transit and at rest.

Storing and processing data at the edge also raises important privacy concerns, especially when housing sensitive information such as health and financial data. Organizations must design their infrastructures with privacy always being front of mind, adhering to regulations such as GDPR and deploying encryption and anonymization strategies. Regular audits and strong governance ensure data stays protected, proving edge computing can balance both innovation and compliance.

In a world where security is only as strong as its weakest link, zero-trust architecture and network segmentation aren't just options but real imperatives. Every device, every user, and every request must be verified. By isolating sensitive assets and controlling access, businesses can limit the damage of potential future data breaches. This interconnected approach ensures that security measures are comprehensive and cohesive, addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by edge computing.

The explosion of data over the last decade has overwhelmed enterprises, leading to challenges in processing, transferring, and storing vast amounts of information efficiently. Centralized data processing can cause significant transmission delays, impacting decision-making times. Edge computing, which processes data closer to its source, offers a solution by enhancing real-time processing and responsiveness. However, to fully leverage these technologies, enterprises must ensure their tech infrastructure and policies are compatible and that the necessary security measures are in place.

We've featured the best business VPN.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro