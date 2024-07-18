Secure your UC environment to protect your business

Unified Communication (UC) systems are now a critical part of business technology, allowing organizations to align communication tools, enhance collaboration and support an evolving range of employee needs.

But in recent years, we’ve seen a rise in security threats and attacks. From DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks targeting VoIP services and mobile apps, to a rise in numerous hacking strategies, from phishing, to malware, the avenues into UC make them an attractive target for criminals. The results can be catastrophic.

Failure to invest in the right security standards can lead to significant reputational damage, lost consumer trust, and serious fines. For instance, in 2023, Equifax was fined £11,164,400 by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for a major security breach that exposed consumer data.

How can organizations protect themselves? It’s important businesses secure UC environments through a multi-faceted approach. Here are five steps businesses can take to implement this.

Step 1: Choose the right UC software

The first step in securing UC environments is working with a communication vendor that can adhere to your specific security needs. Businesses should assess their threat environment, and determine exactly which features you’ll need to protect sensitive data.

For instance, some may require a UCaaS solution that’s already compliant with specific industry standards like GDPR, PCI payment processing, and HIPAA (for healthcare). To ensure adherence to data sovereignty requirements, also consider where your data is stored.

Whatever the nature of your business, you should always ensure the right solution has:

Comprehensive encryption capabilities: The right UC solution should offer end-to-end encryption for data in trans-it and at rest. Look for Transport Layer Security (TLS), and Secure Real-Time Transport protocol from your voice vendor.

Access controls: Most leading UCaaS and UC solutions should come with features that allow you to assign specific permissions to each of your employees. Ensure you can guarantee only the right people in your organization can access specific resources and perform certain tasks.

Visibility: Your UC solution should allow you to track the movement of your data, determine where files and information are stored, and audit your ecosystem whenever necessary. It’s also worth looking for solutions that allow you to implement your own security policies.

Step 2: Consider your wider cloud security strategy

A broader cloud security strategy should accompany UC systems. This is particularly crucial if you’ll be building a team of in-office, hybrid, and remote or mobile workers.

Consider what type of network security strategies you’ll need to implement, such as firewalls that can protect your company from outside attacks. Think about how your employees gain access to your cloud ecosystem, and whether you should be implementing zero-trust strategies, to ensure the wrong people can’t enter your ecosystem.

It’s also worth looking at apps and software that can help to enhance your cloud security strategies, such as endpoint device management tools, automated vulnerability management software, and solutions that can monitor threats, and notify your teams when risks emerge.

Step 3: Don’t forget your hardware

Software makes up a significant part of the UC experience. However, you also need the right hardware, to ensure employees can remain productive, and connect with colleagues wherever they are. If you’re leveraging a cloud-based environment for communications, you’ll need a secure SBC (Session Border Controller) solution.

Companies now offer solutions with tools for protecting against significant threats such as SQL injection and denial-of-service attacks. When purchasing hardware for meeting rooms and collaboration, choose a vendor that takes a security-first approach to design.

Step 4: Address the issue of human error

Up to 88% of data breaches and security issues in any business are a result of human error. UC system controls can also limit who can access specific tools and resources to reduce your exposure to threats.

However, there are other steps to take to create a truly secure environment. For instance, implementing multi-factor authentication methods can protect accounts from outside attacks. Business should also provide password management tools, alongside training staff on how to identify common UC threats.

Step 5: Constantly monitor and analyze risks

It’s not enough to simply put security standards in place. Businesses require systems that them to keep track of potential issues, determine threats, and implement more comprehensive future security strategies. Intelligent monitoring software can help you to monitor calls and conversations in real-time, looking for signs of suspicious activity. The right tools can also make it easier to track how endpoints and hardware are used, and look for gaps in security settings. Plus, there are solutions that can give you a real-time view of your network security at any moment.

Make sure you have a plan in place for maintaining full visibility into any security issues, and build a disaster recovery plan, so your teams know what to do if something does go wrong.

