Save big before Amazon Prime Day with this portable monitor deal - less than $80 for a limited time only

For a limited time only, you can save $70 on the Uperfect 15.6-inch portable monitor deal at Walmart.com.

I've reviewed plenty of monitors on TechRadar Pro and this deal caught my eye. I often see Uperfect portable monitors discounted over Prime Day - but if you don't want to wait that long, this is a great deal for the price.

From one of the best portable monitor makers, the Uperfect 15.6-inch portable monitor is a wonderful addition to any work-from-home, portable, or flexible setup, thanks to its slim form factor, ease of use, and crisp display. This portable display features a full HD 1090P resolution, USB-C, and HDMI connectivity. Using a USB-C device, this monitor can be powered and run the display through a single cable. If using HDMI, this can be powered externally with a power port or PD power.

Today's best Uperfect portable monitor deal

Uperfect 15.6-inch Portable Monitor: was $150 Now $80 at Walmart.com

Looking for a broad-sized portable monitor? This 15.6in model from Uperfect is available with a $70 saving when purchased online at Walmart.com. That's an impressive 47% discount without jumping through any hoops to take advantage of it.

This portable screen has a sleek cover to protect the display and casing. Further, this portable monitor features built-in dual speakers, though they are not much to write home about. There is also the ability with your host device's software to utilize this monitor in portrait or landscape orientation to help make this screen even more helpful for your use case. Lastly, the 15.6-inch portable monitor is just under 2lb, so if you are trying to add this to your portable EDC or a portable workstation, as long as the size display fits, you'll barely notice the display's weight.

What makes this such a good portable monitor deal?

Portable monitors give expanded screen real estate to your computer without needing to tote around a full monitor with its heavy base, an AC power cable, and more. Portable displays are perfect for remote work, portable work, a temporary setup, or those niche areas on a more extensive desk setup that a standard monitor won't fit. And, since, by design, this monitor travels, it's so nice that Uperfect includes a protective 'smart case' for the screen, so it won't get scuffed up when transported.

If you haven't tried a portable monitor yet, this one is a great option to check out because of its great deal, good resolution, and easy-to-use design.

