SAP wants to turn every developer into a Generative AI expert

SAP has revealed plans to help developers across the world quickly become experts in generative AI tools.

At the company’s SAP TechEd 2023 event in Bangalore today, it unveiled a number of new AI-based tools that will allow for the speedy creation of apps, automate processes and build business sites, among other things.

The new “pro-code” tools will look to bring experienced developers up to speed with the raft of new changes generative AI has brought to business across the world.

SAP Build Code

“All developers have to become AI developers,” noted Juergen Mueller, SAP Chief Technology Officer, “by infusing generative AI into our solutions, and giving you access to the learnings we have, you will see SAP is the best friend for your business.”

Headlining the new announcements is SAP Build Code, providing a central unified lobby for developers of all skill levels to build and create apps and shortcuts across their work, all powered by new generative AI capabilities specifically designed for developers.

Optimized for the full SAP application ecosystem and its Business Technology Platform (BTP), Build Code fully integrates with SAP’s Joule copilot, which can provide suggestions and advice on the next steps to take, as well as generating code that can be quickly copied over, greatly streamlining the development process.

SAP says these new tools will bridge the gap between so-called “citizen developers” looking to solve a specific use case or problem with the existing professional developer team, improving collaboration and removing friction across the business.

Also announced was the new AI Foundation on SAP BTP, which offers developers a new one-stop shop to create AI-powered extensions and applications on the platform, boosting efficiency by providing everything developers need to start creating business-ready AI tools, from ready-to-use AI services and access to many top large language models (LLMs) to vector database capabilities and AI runtime and lifecycle management.

“Today’s dynamic technology and business landscape means every developer needs to be an AI developer,” added Mueller. “The innovations we’re launching, from AI-infused pro-code tools to a one-stop shop to create generative AI extensions and applications on SAP Business Technology Platform, supporting the developers at the heart of the AI revolution and providing them with resources they need to transform the way businesses run.”