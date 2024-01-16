Salesforce wants to help shoppers track down the purchase of their dreams
Salesforce announces a… personal shopping assistant?
Salesforce has announced a series of new data and AI-powered tools that are designed to elevate the shopping experience, and unsurprisingly, the company’s generative AI technology lies at the core.
The Einstein 1 Platform links retail or shopper data to large language models (LLMs) in order to boost real-time context and maintain brand identity.
Salesforce sees the result as a transformative ecommerce experience across the board, for shoppers, merchandisers, and marketers alike.
Salesforce turbocharges retail with AI
The announcement cites an in-house study which revealed that four in five (83%) global retailers saw operational efficiency improvements after deploying AI.
Jujhar Singh, EVP & GM, Salesforce Customer 360 Applications and Industries, said: “Companies that leverage their customer’s data effectively to build trusted, connected commerce experiences will see stronger customer loyalty and profitability.”
Einstein Copilot for Shoppers forms part of the update; it’s a customer-facing generative AI assistant. With it, Salesforce says customers will be able to “find products and make purchases faster using natural language interactions.”
A more generic Einstein Copilot was launched in September 2023, with sales, service, marketing, commerce, developers, and more in mind. Einstein Copilot for Shoppers is an extension of the existing tool.
An example is given whereby the chatbot considers context like user location, preferences, and past purchases to recommend new products.
Aligning products more closely with customers’ wants and needs can help ecommerce retailers to target more sales, boosting revenue.
Einstein Copilot for Shoppers is in pilot and will be generally available in summer 2024.
Beyond the customer-facing application, a new AI-powered page designer will be launched for merchandisers along with new insights. Marketers will also get a handful of new AI-powered tools.
A series of general availability dates for the tools aimed at merchandisers and marketers has also been announced, with rollouts occurring throughout 2024.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Squarespace is making running an ecommerce business a whole lot easier
- Want to sell online? These are the best ecommerce hosting providers
- Take control of your own site and use the best free website builders
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
Most Popular
By Craig Hale
By Darren Allan