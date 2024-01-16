Salesforce wants to help shoppers track down the purchase of their dreams

Salesforce has announced a series of new data and AI-powered tools that are designed to elevate the shopping experience, and unsurprisingly, the company’s generative AI technology lies at the core.

The Einstein 1 Platform links retail or shopper data to large language models (LLMs) in order to boost real-time context and maintain brand identity.

Salesforce sees the result as a transformative ecommerce experience across the board, for shoppers, merchandisers, and marketers alike.

Salesforce turbocharges retail with AI

The announcement cites an in-house study which revealed that four in five (83%) global retailers saw operational efficiency improvements after deploying AI.

Jujhar Singh, EVP & GM, Salesforce Customer 360 Applications and Industries, said: “Companies that leverage their customer’s data effectively to build trusted, connected commerce experiences will see stronger customer loyalty and profitability.”

Einstein Copilot for Shoppers forms part of the update; it’s a customer-facing generative AI assistant. With it, Salesforce says customers will be able to “find products and make purchases faster using natural language interactions.”

A more generic Einstein Copilot was launched in September 2023, with sales, service, marketing, commerce, developers, and more in mind. Einstein Copilot for Shoppers is an extension of the existing tool.

An example is given whereby the chatbot considers context like user location, preferences, and past purchases to recommend new products.

Aligning products more closely with customers’ wants and needs can help ecommerce retailers to target more sales, boosting revenue.

Einstein Copilot for Shoppers is in pilot and will be generally available in summer 2024.

Beyond the customer-facing application, a new AI-powered page designer will be launched for merchandisers along with new insights. Marketers will also get a handful of new AI-powered tools.

A series of general availability dates for the tools aimed at merchandisers and marketers has also been announced, with rollouts occurring throughout 2024.