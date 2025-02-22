HaLowLink 1 combines Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi HaLow

Speed peaks at 32Mbps over 10 miles on the 8 Mhz band, but 300Mbps is possible on 40 Mhz

Two HaLowLink 1 routers can replace Ethernet cabling

Morse Micro has introduced the MM-HL1-EXT, a Wi-Fi HaLow router with an external antenna designed for long-range, low-power communication.

The MM-HL1-EXT leverages the IEEE 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow standard, enabling connections over distances of 10 miles (16km) in rural areas and 3km in urban environments.

Unlike conventional Wi-Fi routers, HaLow operates in the 900MHz band in the US and also supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n). It can function as a standalone access point or as an extender, improving connectivity in difficult-to-reach areas.

A game-changing long-range router

The MM-HL1-EXT is part of the HaLowLink 1 series — optimized for IoT and industrial applications.

It's been certified for use in North America (FCC), Canada (IC), and Australia (RCM) but the company is working to secure certifications for EMEA (868MHz) and Asia.

“The certification of the HaLowLink 1 reinforces the growing importance of reliable, interoperable Wi-Fi HaLow products in the connectivity ecosystem,” said Maureen Gallagher, VP of Marketing at Wi-Fi Alliance.

“With its extended range and low-power capabilities, Wi-Fi HaLow is a powerful solution for IoT applications, and Morse Micro is committed to accelerating adoption by delivering high-quality products through the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED program.”

At the core of the HaLowLink 1 is the MediaTek MT7621A dual-core CPU, paired with 256MB of DRAM and 32MB of NAND flash storage. The radio module features Morse Micro’s MM6108 chipset alongside AzureWave AW-HM593, delivering a transmission power of up to 23 dBm for stable, long-range performance.

For wired connections, the router includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports and supports Ethernet-over-USB for enhanced networking flexibility. A USB-C port provides power and Ethernet data transmission.

It runs on OpenWrt 23.05, an open source, customizable networking platform that supports online firmware updates.

The HaLowLink 1 speed maxes out at 32Mbps when using an 8MHz bandwidth. In contrast, its Wi-Fi 4 capability supports speeds of up to 300Mbps at 40MHz bandwidth.

In harsh industrial settings, two HaLowLink 1 units can be deployed together to replace Ethernet cabling, providing a wireless alternative to outdoor and remote installations.

“With the launch of the world’s first Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi HaLow CERTIFIED gateway, we’re equipping developers with a powerful tool to explore the extended-range, low-power connectivity benefits of Wi-Fi HaLow, paving the way for widespread adoption,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro.

The MM-HL1-EXT is now available on Mouser for €97.81 (about $99). At press time, eight units are in stock, with 56 more expected by April 14, 2025. Larger bulk orders have an estimated factory lead time of eight weeks.

Morse Micro has been developing Wi-Fi HaLow tech for nearly a decade, but its breakthroughs only began gaining widespread attention in 2024. Back in February of that year, it demonstrated router hardware that provided 2-mile coverage for months while running on coin batteries.

By September, that range had extended to 10 miles. Most recently, at CES 2025 in January, Morse Micro showcased Wi-Fi routers capable of delivering 250Mbps over a 10-mile radius.

Via EENewsEurope

