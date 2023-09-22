Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Vodafone's Kimberley Court wins Shop Idol Retail 2023

Kimberley Court from Vodafone has been crowned the winner of Shop Idol - Retail 2023, supported by Samsung Backstage, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

Kimberley beat competition from hundreds of entrants from all of the major retailers in the UK to be named the country’s best mobile phone salesperson.

She received her award at the MIA 2023 ceremony in London from Rhiannon Nightingale, Senior Online Training Manager for Samsung.

Shop Idol 2023

Our annual search for the UK’s best mobile phone salesperson was once again split into two fields - one for Retail, and one for Contact Centres.

After a lengthy search, our judges whittled down the biggest ever Shop Idol entry list to our finalists.

Each year, hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part in the biggest contest of its kind, facing our esteemed panel of judges to win the top prize. This year, over 50 hours of judging grilled our candidats with interviews, challenges to determine product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, sales power!

Thanks to our partner Samsung Backstage, a selection of amazing prizes were awarded to our winners, who each received a huge Samsung tech bundle worth over £2,300 including a Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Congratulations to Rhydian and to all our 2023 Shop Idol finalists!

Our 2023 Shop Idol Retail finalists:

David Nathan-Marsh - EE

Jamie Melville - EE

Kimberley Court - Vodafone

Lynn Godney - Three

Shah Hussain - SES

Previous Shop Idol winners

2022: Haseeb Kamran, Vodafone (CC) / Nad Akram, EE (Retail)

2021: Elise Howard, EE

2020: Cassie Kirkham, EE

2019: Gavin Mooney, O2

2018: Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse

2017: Stuart Bonner, Carphone Warehouse

2016: Aaron Robinson, Tesco Mobile

2015: Claire Pulpher, Carphone Warehouse

2014: John Sherwood, Digital Phone Company

2013: Martin Haig, Carphone Warehouse

2012: Nicola Black, Phones 4u

2011: Chris Bowden, EE