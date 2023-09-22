Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Eurostar Global Electronics wins Distributor of the Year
Congratulations to everyone at Eurostar Global Electronics!
Congratulations to Eurostar Global Electronics, which has won the prize for Distributor of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023!
Distributors play an important role in the mobile ecosystem, performing services that help keep the industry going.
To be crowned Distributor of the Year, a company must be the best in the industry at what it does, as well as being a shining example to peers and partners alike.
Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:
- Partnership client relations and testimonials
- Clear financial growth and success
- Innovation in marketing, education and training
- Adaptability to changing market conditions
- A clear strategy for UK growth
Our 2023 finalists are:
- Exertis
- Eurostar Global Electronics
- Mr Mobile
Why Eurostar Global Electronics won
In another closely-fought category, Eurostar Global took the top prize thanks to its impressive growth record and innovative range of services - congratulations to them and all our 2023 finallists!
