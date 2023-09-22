Mobile Industry Awards 2023: EE wins Network of the Year

EE has triumphed at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 to take the award for Network of the Year, sponsored by Likewize.

Networks underpin everything the mobile industry does, and this award looked to celebrate the UK mobile operator that goes above and beyond to provide its customers with a top-class network experience.

This prize went to the UK mobile operator that meets and exceeds expectations to provide a top-class network experience, innovation, customer care, and technical excellence.

Our 2023 finalists were:

EE

Virgin Media O2

Vodafone

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

How have you improve your network at a technical level over the past 12 months? How has this improved service?

How have you innovated or differentiated your service portfolio over the past 12 months?

How have you improved customer service and support over the past 12 months?

What steps have you taken to improve financial performance over the past year and can you provide evidence of commercial growth?

Why EE won

EE was recognised for its huge upgrade program over the past 12 months helping connect more customers than ever before to its network.

Congratulations to the team at EE for landing our top network prize for the second year in a row, and well done to all the other nominees!