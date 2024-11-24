Phison unleashes 122.88TB '128TB-class' SSD that delivers PCIe Gen5 performance but we will have to wait till Q2 2025 for a proper review: D205V could rival the Crucial T705 on tests

Phison announces 122.88TB PCIe Gen5 Pascari D205V SSD

Delivers 14,600 MB/s reads, 3,200 MB/s writes

Includes Power Loss Protection, 128 namespaces, 2.5M-hour MTBF

Phison has announced the Pascari D205V SSD, the first PCIe Gen5 data center-class SSD with a huge 122.88TB capacity.

The drive, set to be showcased at SC24, is designed to address the growing demands of modern data centers, where increasing data volumes require efficient storage solutions. It is tailored for high-demand environments, including AI, media and entertainment, and research.

The D205V is equipped with PCIe 5.0x4 (single port) or PCIe 5.0 2x2 (dual port) connectivity and supports NVMe 2.0, ISE, TCG Opal, and NVMe-MI standards. It also features Power Loss Protection (PLP), 128 namespaces, and a durability rating of 0.3 DWPD, with a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 2.5 million hours.

U.2 and E3.L form factors

The new drive offers 122.88TB of usable storage, providing a four-to-one capacity advantage over traditional cold storage drives. Phison says the D205V combines the company’s industry-leading X2 controller and the latest 2Tb 3D QLC technology to deliver sequential read speeds reaching up to 14,600 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s. The drive also supports random read performance of up to 3,000K IOPS (4K) and random write performance of up to 35K IOPS (16K).

Phison told TechRadar Pro: "We were originally going to have 122.88 under D200V but created D205V for 122.88TB. D200V caps at 61.22TB. To be clear, the D205V is 122.88TB and we will ensure the website is corrected. "

The Pascari D205V is available for preorder, with shipments expected in Q2 2025. It will be offered in the U.2 and E3.L form factors. No word on pricing at the moment.

“With the acceleration in AI training and data-intensive workloads, there has been a tangible shift to a future-forward focus on storage as a critical component in capturing necessary volume to support data quality and integrity," said Michael Wu, General Manager and President of Phison US.

"With today’s launch, each drive maximizes capacity while reducing power, space, and cooling constraints to minimize bottlenecks for transformative use cases. Customers can essentially push past previous infrastructure barriers to continue to scale as the market demands.”

The drive’s enhanced capacity per watt and support for larger datasets make it a good fit for organizations looking to scale their infrastructure while maintaining cost efficiency and minimizing physical footprint.