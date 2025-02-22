New range of TCO Certified monitors will minimize waste, enhance efficiency, and facilitate repairs

The first model, 34B2U3600C, features SmartKVM, allowing seamless switching between sources via shortcuts

Warranty available across Europe, except Russia and Belarus

Philips has announced a five-year warranty included as standard for its new range of TCO Certified, generation 10 business monitors, covering defects in materials and workmanship, though excluding accidental damage or misuse.

As reported by TechPowerUp, the 34B2U3600C is the first in the range, which, per Phillips itself, hopes to leverage the TCO certification to combine premium technology with a sustainable manufacturing process.

The company is also providing free security and functionality updates for five years from the date of sale, or the final manufacturing date for applicable products. The warranty is available in all European regions except Russia and Belarus.

A greener approach with TCO Certified monitors

TCO is a global certification highlighting electronics manufacturers that maintain high environmental and social responsibility standards.

With monitors like the 34B2U3600C, Phillips hopes to accomplish this by reducing its dependence on hazardous materials, improving energy efficiency, and promoting 'circular economy' principles, such as repairability, durability, and end-of-life management.

The 34-inch curved VA panel, with a suggested retail price of €439.00, supports a WQHD resolution with 1.07 billion colors, while the SmartKVM function allows users to switch between sources using a simple keyboard shortcut.

The display also features Rheinland Eyesafe certification and SoftBlue Technology to help reduce eye strain.

In addition, the monitor supports a USB-C docking station with 90 W power delivery, and its RJ45 port ensures fast charging and a secure network connection. A Compact Ergo Base offers height adjustment, tilt, and swivel for improved ergonomic comfort.