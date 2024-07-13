Overclocked mini PC powered by AMD may well be the fastest in its category — Metaphyuni Genesis Cube supports up to 80W TDP, has two LAN ports, can drive four 4K displays and has an OCuLink connector

Although Metaphyuni isn’t a well-known brand outside of China, its latest high-performance mini PC, the Genesis Cube, should have you sitting up and paying attention.

The Genesis Cube is available with either an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (Hawk Point) or 7840HS (Phoenix) processor, both with integrated Radeon 780M graphics. The two CPUs have similar clock speeds of 3.8 GHz - 5.1 GHz, but the 8845HS has a 45W TDP, compared to the 7840HS’s 35W TDP, making it better suited for more demanding applications.

On top of that, the Genesis Cube offers Battle Mode, which will boost the 8845HS's TDP to 65W for gaming, or Performance Mode, which cranks the TDP up to 80W.

Customizable RGB lighting

The Genesis Cube supports 5600MHz DDR5 dual-channel memory and PCIe Gen4 and dual M.2 SSDs, providing decent storage flexibility. The Genesis Cube is compact and portable, measuring 150 x 150 x 49.5 mm and weighing just 730 grams.

The front panel features a power button with fingerprint recognition, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The back panel includes two USB4 ports, one supporting PD3.1 with 140W power delivery and DP1.4a, and the other supporting PD3.0 with 100W power delivery. There’s also an Oculink port so you can connect an external GPU, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, DP2.0, and HDMI 2.1.

The Genesis Cube is designed to handle demanding tasks while remaining compact and versatile. It supports up to four 4K displays, making it suitable for a range of professional applications. Customizable RGB lighting effects add to its appeal, so it’s not only powerful but also looks good.

Pricing for the Genesis Cube starts at 2699 CNY (approx. $371) for the 7840HS barebone model and goes up to 3499 CNY ($481) with the addition of 16GB DDR5 and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The 8845HS model will set you back 2899 CNY ($399) for the barebone, rising to 3699 CNY ($509) if you add the same RAM and storage. We don't know anything about availability outside of China at this point.

