Outdated legacy tech is stopping UK government from adopting AI, MPs say

Report warns legacy systems are a barrier to AI adoption

Almost a third of central UK government systems are end-of-life

These systems also present serious cybersecurity risks

The UK’s public spending watchdog has released a report outlining barriers to AI adoption, and cites “out–of–date legacy IT systems” as a contributing factor, as well as poor quality data, and data sharing obstacles.

The Department’s recommendations come as part of the UK Government’s plans to “unleash AI” with a plan to inject the tech into all corners of British industry with a £14 billion private sector investment.

The Committee of Public Accounts estimates as much as 28% of central government systems are “end-of-life” products that can no longer be updated, receive support from suppliers, or are no longer cost effective.

A matter of urgency

These legacy systems are of high priority for the Department of Science and Technology (DSIT), not just so AI can be used more widely, but because out-of-date tech can cause serious cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

But, DSIT warns there “is no magic bullet” and that hardware will take time and effort to replace and fix, even admitting it needs “to get a better grip on the issue”. Of the 72 “red-rated” legacy systems that are highest risk, 21 still lack remediation funding, so there is a long way to go.

“The Government has said it wants to mainline AI into the veins of the nation, but our report raises questions over whether the public sector is ready for such a procedure,” says Committee Chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP.

“The ambition to harness the potential of one of the most significant technological developments of modern times is of course to be welcomed. Unfortunately, those familiar with our Committee’s past scrutiny of the Government’s frankly sclerotic digital architecture will know that any promises of sudden transformation are for the birds.”

