Latest OnlyOffice update introduces new features, faster loading times and enhanced accessibility

OnlyOffice updates online editor with new features and tools

The software now allows for collaboration directly within PDF files

Right-to-left languages are now also supported

OnlyOffice has released the latest version of its office software, introducing new features and improvements designed to optimize productivity, streamline user experience, and enhance document collaboration.

This new update comes with about 500 bug fixes and 30 new features, and also introduces co-editing capabilities, allowing multiple users to work simultaneously on the same PDF document.

The update improves file speeds, with documents now opening 21% faster while presentations open 17% quicker. Furthermore, the introduction of zero-downtime deployment allows administrators to update OnlyOffice editors without taking the system offline.

PDF collaboration and signatures for better teamwork

Among the new features, a default 'Strict' mode ensures paragraph-level locking, with changes saved only when the “Save” button is pressed. The opposite is also available for teams needing real-time collaboration, with the 'Fast' mode offering more dynamic editing.

Digital signatures have also been added, but users can only insert an image of their signature in the document. However, the company has promised in future releases it will extend the signature feature to be like those available in its desktop application.

Moreover, with access to version history, users can now restore removed content directly, minimizing the risk of accidental data loss. Users can also insert text from local files, URLs, or connected storage, making it more convenient to compile information within a document.

In response to user feedback, OnlyOffice has made the Comma-style button is accessible directly from the toolbar, making it faster to format numbers with separators.

Users can now highlight key points or make quick annotations during presentations with the new digital pen tool - though drawing is currently limited to a single color, it is set to become available in slide-show mode soon.

This update release also focuses on accessibility by improving support for right-to-left (RTL) languages. The spreadsheet editor now offers correct cell alignment for RTL text, making it more convenient for users working with languages such as Arabic and Hebrew. Moreover, the updated version enhances spell-checking across all supported languages and introduces a new search function for easier language selection within the editor.