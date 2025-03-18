OneStep GPS is offering $10 off to Tech Radar readers for every vehicle

OneStep GPS offers a versatile GPS fleet tracking solution designed to meet the needs of businesses across various industries. With a focus on efficiency, safety, and operational oversight, it provides real-time GPS tracking powered by 4G LTE technology, delivering location updates within seconds.

This ensures precise, up-to-the-moment monitoring, essential for optimizing fleet operations and enhancing security. The fully web-based system allows 24/7 access from any desktop or mobile device, giving businesses seamless control over their fleet anytime, anywhere.

Exclusive TechRadar Offer – Save $10 Per Vehicle To claim this deal, simply mention the TechRadar offer when you contact OneStep GPS, and your $10 discount per vehicle will be applied. With OneStep GPS, you get 100-day full money-back guarantee, free shipping & lifetime device warranty, real-time tracking with 5-second updates, and an easy-to-use dashboard & mobile app.

Why OneStep GPS?

OneStep GPS is a straightforward, cost-effective fleet tracking solution designed to help businesses improve efficiency, enhance driver safety, and reduce operational costs. The major selling point is its ease of use, reliability, and affordability. There are additional features worth mentioning:

Real-time GPS tracking

OneStep GPS’s web-based tracking system allows you to monitor vehicles using turn-by-turn accuracy. You can do so from a desktop or a mobile device, with locations refreshing every 60 seconds while vehicles are in motion.

Easy, hassle-free installation

You don’t need a serviceman to install your software; it's as simple as plug and play. You connect it to the vehicle’s OBD port or use a hardwired system, and you are ready to go.

Smart alerts & notifications

You can stay updated with customizable text and email alerts for the following:

Unsafe driving behaviors (e.g., speeding, harsh braking)

After-hours vehicle usage

Entry & exit of designated areas (geofencing)

Industry-leading security & compliance

With SOC 2 Type II compliance, OneStep GPS takes data security seriously.