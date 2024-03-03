Nvidia wants to democratize AI with new RTX 500, RTX 1000 laptop GPUs — but I cannot help wonder whether Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs are a better choice
The new GPUs will appear in laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI
As generative AI and hybrid working environments become increasingly common, professionals across all industries need powerful, AI-accelerated business laptops to keep up. AI is being rapidly integrated into professional design, content creation workflows, and everyday productivity applications, highlighting the need for robust local AI acceleration and ample processing power.
Nvidia wants to make AI more accessible to everyone with the launch of its new RTX 500 and RTX 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs. These GPUs, tailored for professionals on the go, will be offered in portable mobile workstations, broadening the Ada Lovelace architecture-based selection.
The next-gen mobile workstations, equipped with Ada Generation GPUs, will feature both an NPU and an Nvidia RTX GPU, including Tensor Cores for AI processing. This combination allows for light AI tasks to be handled by the NPU, while the GPU provides up to an additional 682 TOPS of AI performance for more demanding workflows.
Optimized for AI workloads
The new RTX 500 GPU reportedly offers up to 14x the generative AI performance for models like Stable Diffusion, up to 3x faster photo editing with AI, and up to 10x the graphics performance for 3D rendering compared to a CPU-only configuration.
The RTX 500 and 1000 GPUs are designed to enhance professional workflows across industries. Nvidia suggests they will allow video editors to streamline tasks such as background noise removal with AI, graphic designers to revive blurry images with AI upscaling, and professionals to enjoy higher-quality video conferencing and streaming experiences on the go.
The new Nvidia RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs will be available this spring in laptops from the likes of Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI.
While there’s no doubting the appeal of the new RTX 500 and RTX 1000 laptop GPUs, it's worth considering whether the Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs might be a better choice. They're likely to be cheaper and more powerful in a standard laptop, offering an alternative option for those looking to build an LLM.
