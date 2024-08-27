Nokia suits up astronauts with 4G for Moon mission

Nokia has teamed up with Axiom Space to integrate advanced 4G LTE capabilities into the next-generation spacesuits set to be used for NASA’s Artemis III mission.

The results of the partnership will see astronauts equipped with network connectivity during their mission to the lunar surface in 2026, marking a significant leap in space exploration.

By integrating network connectivity into Axiom Space’s Extravehicular Mobility Unity (AxEMU) spacesuits, astronauts will be able to capture and transmit real-time HD video, voice communications and telemetry across several kilometers on the Moon.

Nokia chosen to put 4G in astronauts' spacesuits

Besides enabling seamless interaction with mission control on Earth, the 4G network is also expected to enhance crew-to-crew communications.

Key to the development is Nokia’s Lunar Surface Communications System (LSCS), which consists of “network-in-a-box”, comprising the radio, base station and core elements of a terrestrial cellular network packaged into a single unit, and device modules integrated directly into the spacesuits.

The components are to be optimized for size, weight and power efficiency, as well as to withstand the harsh conditions of the lunar environment.

Russell Ralston, Axiom Space EVP of extravehicular activity, commented: “Adding high-speed 4G/LTE network capability on the Moon will serve as a vital bridge linking astronauts to Earth, facilitating crucial data exchange, and enabling high-definition video communication over long distances.”

“We are taking advantage of the same standards-based technologies that connect billions of devices on Earth every day, while bringing new innovation and technologies to bear on the specific challenges encountered in space," noted Thierry E. Klein, President of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia.

The collaboration builds on Nokia’s previous efforts to deploy the first cellular network on the Moon as part of Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 mission. During its mission, Nokia aims to demonstrate the viability of cellular connectivity for future lunar missions and those further afield on the red planet.