Nashville Zoo launches petition opposing nearby data center project

375k people have signed the protest petition, local reps and politicians speak up

Officials fear the data center could impact animal welfare, conservation and visitors

Nashville Zoo has become the latest high-profile opponent of American data center projects after multiple cities and states impose temporary restrictions on new builds.

The zoo launched an online petition to try to stop the plans for a proposed 69,000-square-foot facility to be built on neighboring land, and just one week later, it already has 375,000 signatures.

“Researchers caution that data centers also contribute to noise pollution, light pollution, and threaten water quality in surrounding communities,” the zoo wrote in a blog post.

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Nashville Zoo raises animal welfare and conservation concerns

Nashville Zoo worries about the project’s impacts on its clouded leopard breeding program, but the keepers also look after other animals involved in other breeding and conservation programs. All in, 3,000 animals reside at the facility.

Looking ahead, the zoo also worries that the data center project could halt its plans to create a breeding facility for the Okapi.

“No one has shared studies or environmental impact assessments,” the zoo wrote online, referencing “growing concerns about data centers’ environmental and public health impacts nationwide.”

Metro Nashville Councilmember Courtney Johnston promised to be “doing everything in [her] power, legislatively and otherwise, to prevent this development next to our beloved zoo,” including filing a moratorium.

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Johnston noted that while current plans include a single-storey, 10MW facility, expansion plans outline a three-storey, 40MW upgrade, a “dedicated substation, separate generator yards for each data center, stormwater basins, a guard house, internal access roads” and more.

Americans worry legislation isn’t protecting them

CEO Rick Schwartz also noted that the zoo has spent years discussing the purchase of the same land parcel next door, for an education and conservtion center.

“The building is already there,” he said (via Fox 17). “It would save the zoo an enormous amount of money. It would serve tens and tens of thousands of children for conservation education.”