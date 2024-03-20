Middle managers are burning out more than ever - here's what can help

A recent study carried out by Capterra has unearthed the alarming reality surrounding middle managers in the UK.

Three-quarters of the more than 100 middle managers who participated from various industries across the UK noted that they felt overwhelmed, stressed, or burned out in their roles.

According to the study, the crisis in middle management not only threatens individual well-being but also jeopardizes organizational performance and retention rates.

Burnout is rife among middle managers

The results of Capterra’s study are something of a wake-up call, highlighting the urgent need for companies to tackle the root causes of burnout. By implementing proactive measures, companies can create a more positive and healthy workplace environment. Importantly, the study also identifies key stressors, providing companies with a clear roadmap for action.

Excessive workloads, poor time allocation, and a lack of training and support were all revealed to have been primary causes of burnout among middle managers.

One striking revelation from the study is the significant amount of time middle managers spend away from their desks in potentially unproductive meetings – nearly half (44%) of their working weeks, on average, was spent in meetings. Coupled with administrative tasks and individual responsibilities, this leaves little time for productive and meaningful work, says Capterra.

A staggering three-quarters (77%) also revealed that they had received no additional managerial training upon being promoted to their middle management roles, hampering performance.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eduardo Garcia Rodriguez, UK Analyst at Capterra, emphasized the pivotal role of middle managers in organizational success, sitting between senior leadership and employees: “To effectively drive performance and retain this top talent, businesses must perform targeted training and oversee time allocation management to ensure middle managers feel heard, develop their skills, and work effectively.”

Amidst the chaos, Capterra says that a glimmer of hope comes in the form of AI. We’ve already seen artificial intelligence being used to speed up boring, repetitive administrative tasks, and leveraging AI tools could alleviate some of the burdens faced by middle managers today.

Looking ahead, Capterra says that businesses should take a multifaceted approach by focusing on training and resource investments as well as exploring productivity-enhancing AI tools.