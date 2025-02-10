Microsoft Teams is making it even easier to add emoji, and I can't wait to see how badly this goes

Giving a little extra personality to your Microsoft Teams chats could soon be a lot quicker, thanks to a new update that's in the works,

The video conferencing service has revealed users will soon be able to add emojis into chats in a much more straightforward method than before - "making it quicker to express yourself," Microsoft says.

The update will mean Microsoft Teams users can insert emojis directly from your keyboard "without any distractions", the company added.

Microsoft Teams "add emoji"

In a Microsoft 365 roadmap post, the company noted the addition will give users more personalization communication options within their chats, as it will include custom emoji created by the user.

The tool is still listed as being "in development", but has an expected rollout start date of April 2024, from when it will be available to Microsoft Teams users across the world on Windows desktop and web.

First announced in May 2024, custom emoji and reactions are familiar to those who have to use a variety of collaboration tools at work, as it has been part of Slack for many years.

Up to 5,000 custom emojis able to be added on Microsoft Teams, forming part of Microsoft Teams' ongoing push to boost customization and personalization options on the platform.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This includes the recent addition of the option for users to select their preferred skin tone for Microsoft Teams reactions.

First introduced in January 2021, Microsoft Teams reactions give users a quick and easy way to show their approval (or not) to chat messages and on calls, covering a range of emojis and symbols such as a thumbs up, frowning face or even a love heart.

Microsoft Teams has also launched virtual avatars, offering users more customization options while also livening up the look and feel of calls, alongside new visual effects including animated frames and video hue altering, on top of existing tools that allow users to blur backgrounds and soften the video feed to mask and obscure blemishes.