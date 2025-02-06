Microsoft reveals more on just how much it'll cost you to keep using Windows 10
Windows 10 ESU costs clarified - and it isn't cheap
- Windows 10 ESU will be available from November 2025 for three years
- It’ll cost $61 per year, with prices doubling annually thereafter
- Windows 10 is still preferred over Windows 11 by many users
With the official Windows 10 end of life deadline months away, Microsoft is still hoping users will opt to upgrade to its flagship OS, Windows 11, but it has also issued a series of notes detailing how users can continue to use the older software.
A newly-updated support document from the company has detailed the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, including costs and eligibility.
Microsoft promises its ESU will continue to provide “critical and important security updates” for a period after Windows 10 loses support - but this will come at the expense of an annual subscription.
Windows 10 ESU details revealed
In the post, Microsoft revealed devices running Windows 10 22H2 will be eligible to participate in the ESU program, but stressed this would only include important security updates and not new features, non-security updates, design change requests or general support.
Users can enrol on the ESU program via the Microsoft Volume Licensing Program, and it’ll cost $61 per device for cover between November 2025 and November 2026. From thereon in, costs will double annually, but ESU membership terminates after three years. In other words, Windows 10 fans can buy themselves another three years of safe usage before they’re ultimately forced to run a potentially insecure OS or upgrade to Windows 11.
The company also added ESUs are cumulative, so you’ll need to have bought year one before upgrading to year two. If you decide at the start of the second year to get security updates, you’ll be able to join retrospectively by paying for the previous year’s coverage.
“Windows 10 PCs will continue to work, but we recommend customers upgrade eligible PCs to Windows 11 using Windows Autopatch, Microsoft Intune, or transition to a new Windows 11 PC for the best, most secure computing experience," the company added.
The rose among the thorns is that Windows 10 virtual machines running in Windows 365 or Azure Virtual Desktop will get Extended Security Updates free of charge.
However, even Microsoft’s best efforts haven’t deterred users from opting to stay on Windows 10 – the nearly-deprecated operating system accounts for 60% of all Windows installs (via Statcounter). Still, Windows 11 adoption has increased slowly in recent months to a 37% market share.
