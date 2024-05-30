Great news — Microsoft is killing off non-editable PDFs for good

In a pretty significant technological development, Microsoft has disclosed plans to build a tool to convert non-editable PDFs into fully editable documents while simultaneously preserving the original layout.

The proposed (and very handy) tool, detailed in a newly published paper titled “Method and System of Generating an Editable Document from a Non-Editable Document,” spotted by Windows Report addresses the long-standing problem that PDF users face when trying to amend elements and add further details.

It wouldn’t be 2024 if the system didn’t use artificial intelligence, and that’s exactly what Microsoft wants to use to convert the PDF documents.

Microsoft will use AI to make PDFs editable

By using AI, Microsoft hopes to identify and map the arrangement of elements within a PDF document, like text, images and tables. The tool will use bounding boxes in order to ensure that the layout remains unchanged, and should also be able to recognize the fonts and color schemes.

Besides being able to identify and carry over specific elements with strong accuracy, Microsoft also states that the new, editable PDF can be resized without losing its structural integrity.

The introduction of this technology promises to be a game-changer in the realm of document management. While PDF converters are currently available, they have become notorious with generating poor conversions, particularly when it comes to maintaining layout and font.

There’s hope that Microsoft’s AI-powered solution will bridge this gap by providing a reliable and efficient means to convert and edit PDF documents without compromising on their original appearance.

However, there could be concern that amending documents may pose a risk. Many businesses use PDFs, or the portable document format, to protect the content of documents. By artificially unlocking that protection, those seeking that extra layer of security may become more vulnerable.