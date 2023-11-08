Microsoft is giving some startups access to serious Nvidia AI power

Microsoft has announced plans to give a select few startups access to powerful AI supercomputers powered by Nvidia’s latest chips – for free.

The Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub program will see eligible startups get access to Microsoft Azure resources, including some of the same generative AI technology that forms the basis of popular tools like ChatGPT.

Redmond’s President for Commerce and Ecosystems under its Cloud & AI division, Charlotte Yarkoni, said: “For startups, this represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring groundbreaking impact to a market hungry for change.”

Microsoft is giving some users Azure AI for free

The company has already been generous with the tools it has provided some startups, including free access to GitHub and the Microsoft Cloud, plus $2,500 worth of OpenAI credits and up to $150,000 worth of Azure credits. Those offers were made available last year.

This year, Microsoft wants to hand out free access to Azure AI, including VM clusters with high-end GPUs like Nvidia’s.

Eligible startups will be those working with Y Combinator, which is credited with helping to launch some well-known brands like Airbnb and Stripe. Microsoft will also work with its own venture fund, M12, expanding the reach of its offer of free AI resources.

Microsoft says it will provide the tools for startups to simplify deployment and management through Azure Machine Learning. They can also lean on the tech giant’s extensive experience in artificial intelligence, including its commitment to responsible AI.

Earlier this year, the company announced that it would back users of its GenAI in the event of a copyright case, footing the (potentially hefty) bill.

Y Combinator Managing Director Michael Seibel said that, with more accessible AI resources and high-performance tools, startups would be able to ship faster.