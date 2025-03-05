Microsoft hits back against UK competition lawsuits, slams AWS and Google once again

Microsoft has responded to the CMA’s Provision Decision Report

It argues British customers haven’t submitted that many complaints

AWS is not playing ball, and Google talks “out of both sides of its corporate mouth”

Microsoft, which has seemingly found itself at the center of countless antitrust investigations in recent years, has hit back at comments made in relation to an ongoing UK CMA investigation.

The tech giant has contested the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)’s Provisional Decision Report, arguing it is based on hypothetical concerns rather than actual market conditions.

Microsoft issued a 101-page official response tackling all aspects of the CMA’s probe, even asserting British customers have raised “limited” complaints and suggesting that the body has overreacted.

Microsoft challenges CMA’s investigation

“We are particularly concerned about its singling out of Microsoft and its accusation that Microsoft is unfairly using some of its software products to prevent Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud from competing effectively for UK customers," the company wrote.

In the letter, the tech giant even slammed its primary hyperscaler rival, AWS, for not sharing its own software with Microsoft “or anyone else” – the response criticizes AWS for believing it can license Microsoft’s software “for its own benefit and on favourable terms.”

Microsoft later went on to condemn Google for “talking out of both sides of its corporate mouth,” boasting about both its “incredible momentum in the Cloud business” and mocking Microsoft’s growth at the same time.

Turning its attention to artificial intelligence, Microsoft noted cloud computing providers are set to invest $250 billion globally to meet the intensifying demands for AI, arguing that the CMA has disregarded the relevance of the technology.

The company also noted measures it and its rivals have already taken steps to counter antitrust investigations, including removing egress fees for customers switching from one cloud computing provider to another 12 months ago. The firm dismissed egress fees as a major concern, claiming that the lack of a mass migration post-fee removal proves they did not significantly impact customer decisions in the first place.

Microsoft wrapped up by concluding that it has been a “major investor” in the UK economy for four decades, urging the CMA to tread carefully to avoid “weaken[ing] one of the UK’s most dynamic, high-growth industries.”

Looking ahead, all parties have until April 2025 to submit their responses. The CMA is set to make a final decision by July 2025, ahead of the August deadline.

TechRadar Pro has asked the CMA to share further commentary, but we did not receive an immediate response.