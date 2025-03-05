Microsoft hits back against UK competition lawsuits, slams AWS and Google once again

News
By
published

Microsoft responds with 101-page document

Microsoft
(Image credit: Future)
  • Microsoft has responded to the CMA’s Provision Decision Report
  • It argues British customers haven’t submitted that many complaints
  • AWS is not playing ball, and Google talks “out of both sides of its corporate mouth”

Microsoft, which has seemingly found itself at the center of countless antitrust investigations in recent years, has hit back at comments made in relation to an ongoing UK CMA investigation.

The tech giant has contested the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)’s Provisional Decision Report, arguing it is based on hypothetical concerns rather than actual market conditions.

Microsoft issued a 101-page official response tackling all aspects of the CMA’s probe, even asserting British customers have raised “limited” complaints and suggesting that the body has overreacted.

Microsoft challenges CMA’s investigation

“We are particularly concerned about its singling out of Microsoft and its accusation that Microsoft is unfairly using some of its software products to prevent Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud from competing effectively for UK customers," the company wrote.

In the letter, the tech giant even slammed its primary hyperscaler rival, AWS, for not sharing its own software with Microsoft “or anyone else” – the response criticizes AWS for believing it can license Microsoft’s software “for its own benefit and on favourable terms.”

Microsoft later went on to condemn Google for “talking out of both sides of its corporate mouth,” boasting about both its “incredible momentum in the Cloud business” and mocking Microsoft’s growth at the same time.

Turning its attention to artificial intelligence, Microsoft noted cloud computing providers are set to invest $250 billion globally to meet the intensifying demands for AI, arguing that the CMA has disregarded the relevance of the technology.

The company also noted measures it and its rivals have already taken steps to counter antitrust investigations, including removing egress fees for customers switching from one cloud computing provider to another 12 months ago. The firm dismissed egress fees as a major concern, claiming that the lack of a mass migration post-fee removal proves they did not significantly impact customer decisions in the first place.

Microsoft wrapped up by concluding that it has been a “major investor” in the UK economy for four decades, urging the CMA to tread carefully to avoid “weaken[ing] one of the UK’s most dynamic, high-growth industries.”

Looking ahead, all parties have until April 2025 to submit their responses. The CMA is set to make a final decision by July 2025, ahead of the August deadline.

TechRadar Pro has asked the CMA to share further commentary, but we did not receive an immediate response.

You might also like

TOPICS
Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Digital clouds against a blue background.
UK government says Microsoft and AWS unfairly dominate the cloud market
OpenAI
Google wants the FTC to stop exclusive Microsoft cloud deal with OpenAI
EU
Microsoft joins European cloud collective following settlement
Avast cybersecurity
Amazon pauses $1bn Microsoft 365 rollout following Russian security concerns
ChatGPT on smartphone and desktop.
Microsoft claims its servers were illegally accessed to make unsafe AI content
Microsoft
Microsoft says it found out about FTC probe by watching the news
Latest in Pro
AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV during our review
I reviewed the AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV and it's a staggeringly pro-grade monitor for the price
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
Navigating transparency, bias, and the human imperative in the age of democratized AI
CorelDraw Go homepage showing design examples
Adobe arch-rival unveils online graphic design tool for beginners - and yes, it has a subscription
Microsoft
Microsoft hits back against UK competition lawsuits, slams AWS and Google once again
A laptop with a red screen with a white skull on it with the message: &quot;RANSOMWARE. All your files are encrypted.&quot;
Major ransomware attack sees Tata Technologies hit - 1.4TB dataset with over 730,000 files allegedly stolen
Security
Broadcom releases fixes for multiple VMware security flaws
Latest in News
The maps feature of the Strava app open on an iPhone 15 Pro
Strava does a u-turn as users are allowed to post external links again
CorelDraw Go homepage showing design examples
Adobe arch-rival unveils online graphic design tool for beginners - and yes, it has a subscription
Android Auto
Android Auto is about to get a big Gemini upgrade – and there's good news and bad news
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4 promo image featuring the Doom Slayer glaring at Tony
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is real and the Digital Deluxe Edition literally turns it into a Doom game
Ada Lovelace as a leader in Civilization 7.
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 finally stops AI leaders from flooding your territory with armies of explorers
OnePlus Watch 3
Good news for OnePlus fans as it confirms the OnePlus Watch 3 will get three years of updates, not two
More about pro
AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV during our review

I reviewed the AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV and it's a staggeringly pro-grade monitor for the price
An AI face in profile against a digital background.

Navigating transparency, bias, and the human imperative in the age of democratized AI
Android Auto

Android Auto is about to get a big Gemini upgrade – and there's good news and bad news
See more latest
Most Popular
Android Auto
Android Auto is about to get a big Gemini upgrade – and there's good news and bad news
The maps feature of the Strava app open on an iPhone 15 Pro
Strava does a u-turn as users are allowed to post external links again
Ada Lovelace as a leader in Civilization 7.
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 finally stops AI leaders from flooding your territory with armies of explorers
Image of Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs
AMD RX 9070 could struggle to compete with Nvidia 50-series GPUs according to latest tech demo
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4 promo image featuring the Doom Slayer glaring at Tony
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is real and the Digital Deluxe Edition literally turns it into a Doom game
CorelDraw Go homepage showing design examples
Adobe arch-rival unveils online graphic design tool for beginners - and yes, it has a subscription
Security
Broadcom releases fixes for multiple VMware security flaws
OnePlus Watch 3
Good news for OnePlus fans as it confirms the OnePlus Watch 3 will get three years of updates, not two
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google rolls out major Pixel Watch upgrade for all users – here's what's new in Wear OS 5.1
Pac-Man x PowerA promotional image.
Special edition Pac-Man Nintendo Switch and Xbox accessories from PowerA are on the way