Micron's data center MRDIMMs double the bandwidth of existing DDR5 DIMMs — promise enhanced AI and HPC performance with Xeon 6 Granite Rapid CPUs

Micron has confirmed starting its new multiplexed rank dual inline memory module (MRDIMM). The new memory is designed for scenarios requiring more than 128GB of memory per DIMM slot and works by combining several layers of memory modules, running at standard DDR5 speeds, with a data buffer that speeds up the connection to the host computer, allowing for faster data transfers.

MRDIMMs improve upon traditional TSV RDIMMs by offering increased bandwidth, greater capacity, reduced latency, and enhanced performance per watt.

Designed for use in virtualized environments, HPC, and AI data center operations, the MRDIMMs are the first generation in Micron's new memory module family and are compatible with Intel's new Xeon 6 processors.

Used in Granite Rapids

“Micron’s latest innovative main memory solution, MRDIMM, delivers the much-needed bandwidth and capacity at lower latency to scale AI inference and HPC applications on next-generation server platforms," says Praveen Vaidyanathan, Vice President and General Manager of Micron’s Compute Products Group.

"MRDIMMs significantly lower the amount of energy used per task while offering the same reliability, availability and serviceability capabilities and interface as RDIMMs, thus providing customers a flexible solution that scales performance. Micron’s close industry collaborations ensure seamless integration into existing server infrastructures and smooth transitions to future compute platforms.”

Adhering to DDR5 physical and electrical standards, MRDIMM technology is intended to allow for better scalability of bandwidth and capacity per core. The modules offer up to a 39% increase in effective memory bandwidth, more than 15% improvement in bus efficiency, and up to 40% reductions in latency, compared to RDIMMs.

Available in capacities from 32GB to 256GB and suitable for both standard and tall form factors, MRDIMMs are tailored for 1U and 2U high-performance servers. Micron says they feature an advanced thermal design that lowers DRAM temperatures by up to 20 degrees Celsius, which helps improve cooling efficiency and reduces overall energy consumption for memory-intensive tasks.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Micron plans to begin volume shipping of MRDIMMs in the second half of 2024, timed to coincide with Intel’s launch of its 128 P-core Granite Rapids-AP line, a move which will see the chip giant take the fastest CPU server spot from AMD for the first time in a decade. Granite Rapids will be the first platform to support MRDIMMs at 8800MT/s on the host side.