Mediatek's crucial role in building the Nvidia GB10 highlighted in new presentation - so could Jensen Huang mull a potential $73 billion acquisition?
Taiwan’s government likely wouldn't be keen and there are other stumbling blocks
- Mediatek CPUs and memory fuse with Nvidia GPUs in GB10 superchip collaboration
- Strategic reliance sparks speculation of Nvidia pursuing $73 billion Mediatek acquisition
- Regulatory hurdles aside, GB10 shows transformative potential of their partnership
Mediatek’s role in Nvidia’s GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip has been made clear in a new presentation, so should Nvidia chief Jensen Huang be considering a $73 billion acquisition of the Taiwanese company?
The GB10, originally due in July 2025 but delayed, is presented as a blend of Mediatek’s CPU and memory designs with Nvidia’s GPU expertise.
By leaning on Mediatek’s system-on-chip experience, Nvidia has been able to demonstrate how industry standard interfaces and protocols can tie its Blackwell GPU into a compact and efficient package.
An acquisition makes a lot of sense
That collaboration, formally acknowledged in the presentation, is what leads me to speculate on a deeper corporate tie-up.
Nvidia has shown a willingness to pursue large acquisitions in the past, such as its failed $40 billion bid for Arm back in 2022.
Regulators blocked that deal, citing competition concerns, and a similar challenge would likely face any attempt to buy Mediatek.
Taiwan’s government could also be reluctant to see one of its most valuable semiconductor firms acquired by a US company.
Even so, Nvidia’s reliance on Mediatek in GB10 highlights the strategic importance of the partnership.
Mediatek is a major player in smartphone SoCs, and with Nvidia aiming to expand ARM-based chips into laptops and gaming devices, owning the company could give it both technology and supply chain expertise.
With an estimated $73 billion valuation, acquiring Mediatek wouldn’t be cheap, but Nvidia could certainly afford it, given its rapid rise in market capitalization.
For the moment, the GB10 is a great example of what the two tech giants can achieve when working together.
It combines 20 Arm v9.2 CPU cores, Blackwell-based graphics cores with 31 TFLOPs of FP32 performance, and up to 128GB unified LPDDR5X memory in a dual-dielet package on TSMC’s N3 process.
Regardless of whether or not Nvidia would entertain acquiring Mediatek, the GB10 confirms that the two firms are already closely tied in both technology and strategy.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
