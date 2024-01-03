Many cybersecurity workers feel burnt out and worry about understaffing

New research has claimed one in three cybersecurity workers report feeling burnt out as pressure continues to increase in an evolving landscape of threats.

The findings from by Beyond Identity also acknowledge the IT skills shortage that’s troubling sectors globally, noting that one-quarter of cybersecurity professionals are concerned about understaffing at their organization.

The figures come from more than 400 cybersecurity professional surveys as well as more than 12,000 cybersecurity alumni profiles using LinkedIn’s Alumni tool.

Cybersecurity sector continues to struggle into 2024

The report reveals that the cybersecurity sector will continue to grapple with persistent challenges well into 2024, emphasizing a stark gender imbalance. Only one in five (21%) cybersecurity alumni analyzed were women – something that Beyond Identity believes can be tackled at the education stage.

One-third (31%) of those women had also experienced gender bias in the workplace, signifying that plenty of work needs to be done outside of the early education years in order to harness a more inclusive environment.

A surge in demand for cybersecurity professionals in recent months means that one in three secured a cybersecurity job within 3 months. Furthermore, while one in three (37%) self-taught cybersecurity trainees are still unemployed, two-thirds (63%) found a job within one year, challenging a common perception that the sector might be exclusive or elitist in terms of who may access the best resources.

Unsurprisingly, when queried about future trends, the headline-grabbing AI was mentioned in more than just one capacity. More workers look to be concerned about a rise in threats as a result of AI than those hoping for an efficiency boost by the technology.

Others mentioned cloud and IoT, which are likely rising as businesses continue to transition to more digital ways of working.

Looking ahead, Beyond Identity found that an overwhelming majority (90%) did not regret pursuing a career in cybersecurity, indicating the sector’s rewarding nature and positive work-life balance.