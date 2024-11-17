Farewell to screen scratches? Advanced nanocoating technology could be coming to over a million devices

Optitune signs new supply deal with unnamed tech giant for nanocoating

Optitune, a Finnish company specializing in advanced nanocoating technologies, has announced a major supply deal with a leading manufacturer of laptops and tablets.

This partnership with an unnamed partner is set to introduce Optitune's Invisible Fingerprint nanocoating to over a million devices, enhancing user experience by addressing common issues such as fingerprints, scratches, and dirt.

Optitune's nanocoating technology is based on proprietary polysiloxane formulations that create ultra-thin, invisible layers on various surfaces, including metal, glass, and plastic.

Nanotechnology reduces stains and scratches

The company says its new nanotechnology is designed to be fingerprint-resistant and helps to reduce smudges and marks on the surface of devices. The coating will also offer resistance to scratches and other blemishes, helping these products maintain their factory appearance for longer.

In addition to being easier to clean, the coating offers abrasion resistance and maintains stability even in extreme temperatures or harsh chemical environments.

What is particularly noteworthy is that this innovation will not only be applied to future devices, as statements from Optitune’s CEO say the trillion-dollar tech company involved, which has not been named, has decided to authorize the application of this technology to its existing lineup of products as well. This means consumers who own current models of laptops and tablets may soon benefit from the same technological advancements as future models.

“This supply agreement is a huge step forward for Optitune”, said Mr. Paulus, CEO at Optitune Oy. “It is not every day that a company with a market capitalization in the trillions puts so much trust in a small scaleup company. It also shows that our coatings meet real market issues like durability, cost and performance."

"I am especially proud about the fact that this coating is the most environmentally sustainable on the market. Not only was Optitune the first to market with a fluor-free polymer for this application, but the combination of being only nanometres thick and eliminating all use of primer drastically reduces the amount of chemicals needed and thus the carbon footprint of the coating," Paulus added.