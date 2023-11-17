Looking for a new job? The world's worst social media site wants to help

Months after X owner Elon Musk revealed plans to turn X, formerly Twitter, into a be-all app similar to WeChat, the company has now enabled job searching on the platform.

The job search tool, which has been available to some users as a beta since August, is now generally available on the web, with iOS and Android users expected to get the addition “soon.”

An @XHiring post shows the search tool, which allows job hunters to refine their search based on keyword and location. The location filter is a notable addition to the service, because Musk has previously spoken out about his dislike for remote working.

X job search arrives for all

Already, there are ads for numerous vacancies at Musk-related companies, including X, SpaceX, x.ai, and Tesla. We also found that plenty of other companies have started advertising, including Roblox, HelloFresh, and Airbnb.

However, hiring companies are required to be Verified Organizations on the platform, which costs $1,000 per month. This requirement is expected to heavily limit which companies post jobs to the platform.

The platform’s ambition to become a job hub is evident, but how it will end up going about it remains uncertain. X has also been experimenting with job cards, which look more like regular posts with additional role-related information. These became available on September 7.

Currently, users finding jobs on X will have to use third-party websites to submit applications, however the company may also be testing a recruitment tool that could see the process handled entirely on-platform, which can be the case for certain compatible LinkedIn ads.

Although Musk stepped down as CEO earlier this year, handing over to Linda Yaccarino, he continues to be the figurehead of the company for many, which has proven problematic for the previous year that he has owned the platform.

Musk has recently been caught up in antisemitic allegations, adding to the growing list of challenges X faces.