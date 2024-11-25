Liquid Web’s Black Friday blowout: Save big on hosting plans
If your website needs a bit of TLC by an ultra-professional web hosting provider at a fraction of its regular cost, then you’re in luck. As it happens, Liquid Web has rolled out its ultimate Black Friday web hosting deals that will make anyone looking for superior hosting as happy as a dog with two tails.
With these amazing discounts, now is the perfect time to bring your hosting game to a higher level within a budget (however tight it might be).
From October 10 to December 4, 2024, you can score one of Liquid Web’s three top-notch, wallet-friendly hosting plans.
The first is the provider’s Cloud VPS Hosting package, which represents an ideal combination of power and affordability as it delivers enterprise-level performance without punching a hole in your wallet. For this limited time, it can be yours starting at just $5/month.
In need of something stronger? If you’re running a growing business, you will want to take advantage of the Managed VPS Hosting deal. Depending on your preferences, you can opt for an 85% discount for 3 months or 75% off for 2 years, starting at $8.85/month.
If, however, you require the ‘big guns’ of hosting, then look no further than Liquid Web’s dedicated server plans. Designed to cater to resource-intensive websites and applications, the provider’s Managed Dedicated Servers are currently available at up to 70% off for 3 months, with plans kicking off at $59.25/month.
Specifically, from October 1 to December 4, 2024, you can get your hands on word-class hosting plans for WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento, courtesy of Nexcess, which was recently absorbed into Liquid Web. Indeed, you can snag 75% off 4 months of any of these plans, all of which have unique perks.
First are the Managed WordPress Hosting plans that provide an elevated WordPress hosting experience, allowing you to run your website without a glitch. At the same time, you’re getting robust security, optimized performance, high speeds, unmatched scalability, intelligent plugins, and free migrations, just to name a few - at the lowest price of the year.
For those of you in the eCommerce business, the Managed WooCommerce Hosting just might be the right fit. This plan, designed specifically with online shops in mind, delivers fast, scalable, and secure shopping for your customers and peace of mind for your team, thanks to tons of features, high-level analytics, a global CDN powered by Cloudflare, DNS, and more.
Larger eCommerce businesses will appreciate the speed, reliability, enhanced customization, and ease of use offered in the Managed Magento Hosting plans. Substantially cheaper than normal, these plans come equipped with anything from dedicated IP addresses, instant autoscaling, server-side scripting, to built-in edge CDN, advanced caching, free migrations, and so on.
Why choose Liquid Web?
Although there are many reasons why any of Liquid Web’s deals on offer would be a great choice, let’s narrow them down to the most important ones. First of all is the scalability that makes its services ideal for businesses of all sizes and allows them to grow with you.
Next is the first-rate performance that facilitates tried and tested lightning-fast load times and seamless uptime for any website. All of this is accompanied by 24/7/365 customer support from Liquid Web’s expert staff, who can handle any heavy lifting in the managed hosting packages.
So, hurry up - your website deserves premium hosting and for a limited time, you can get it without the premium price tag.
