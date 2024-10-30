LinkedIn launches AI-powered hiring assistant to take the pain out of recruiting

LinkedIn has injected yet more artificial intelligence in a bid to take the stress out of the hiring process.

The platform's new AI-powered Hiring Assistant is designed to help companies find the right talent by handling time-consuming administrative tasks like candidate sourcing and application reviewing.

The addition comes as the world undergoes a major labor market shift – with new LinkedIn research claiming 10% of jobs being filled now didn’t exist two decades ago.

LinkedIn new AI Hiring Assistant

According to company data, three in four (74%) UK business leaders agree that work is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with new roles and skills evolving quickly.

The Microsoft-owned platform also revealed more than half (51%) of UK HR professionals are facing rising expectations. Microsoft’s multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and the subsequent trickling down of AI features across its portfolio, are hoped to ease some of the pressures that workers face today.

LinkedIn has already trialed its Hiring Assistant at companies like Siemens, Canva and Zurich Insurance, with plans to expand access globally in the coming months.

As well as increasing the efficiency of HR workers, LinkedIn has also rolled out more AI to help recruits further their skills development with an interactive coaching feature focused on interpersonal skills. The tool includes real-world interactive scenarios, like performance reviews, using voice or text.

"Professionals across industries are seeing how technology powered by AI is starting to play a bigger role in their day-to-day work," noted Hari Srinivasan, VP of Product at LinkedIn. "It’s an exciting moment of change, where these new AI technologies create an incredible opportunity to use these tools to work for us, so we can get more done and feel more fulfilled in our daily tasks."