LinkedIn is already training its AI on user data, says it will update ToS soon

According to recent reports by 404 Media, some LinkedIn users have noticed a new setting revealing that the social networking platform is using their data to train generative AI models without prior agreeance.

LinkedIn asserts that the data usage aims to enhance features like writing assistance, and while users can disable the feature under the ‘Data for Generative AI Improvement’ tab in their account settings, it appears to be on by default.

“Privacy enhancing techniques” are said to be used to anonymize data and safeguard personally identifiable information, however many will be unhappy that sensitive company information may be used automatically.

LinkedIn is collecting your data for AI

Citizens of the EU, EEA and Switzerland are also exempt from this data use due to stricter regulations and privacy rules.

Despite enabling user data processing, LinkedIn’s terms of service had not been updated to reflect the change. The Microsoft-owned company told 404 Media that it would update its terms “shortly.”

TechRadar Pro has asked LinkedIn to confirm details of how it uses user data to train its AI and to share an official response to its delayed terms of service update. We did not receive an immediate response.

However, user data processing doesn’t stop there. LinkedIn also uses other machine learning tools for functions like personalization and content moderation. These are also on an opt-out basis, with a separate Data Processing Objection Form required.

While LinkedIn has now updated its terms of service, the late disclosure and clarification have raised privacy and transparency concerns, with users seemingly unhappy about the implementation of a significant change without proper notice.