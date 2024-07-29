LinkedIn settles court case claiming it overcharged advertisers

LinkedIn has agreed to pay $6.625 million to settle a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the social networking page of inflating the number of views on video ads.

The preliminary settlement was filed last week in the San Jose, California federal court, and awaits approval from US Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen before the payout is confirmed.

LinkedIn, which has denied any wrongdoing, has committed to employing an external auditor for two years to review its ad metrics.

LinkedIn accused of inflating video ad views

The lawsuit stems from a complaint by Sacramento, California-based TopDevz, a team of developers, designers, project managers and quality assurance testers, who claimed that LinkedIn exaggerated ad views by counting video plays on its app even when users scrolled past them.

The legal action came just a couple of weeks after the Microsoft-owned platform confirmed that it had corrected software bugs that resulted in more than 400,000 overcharges – a mistake that LinkedIn rectified by issuing credits to many affected advertisers.

The $6.625 million settlement covers US advertisers who bought ads on the platform between January 2015 and May 2023, who were subsequently overcharged to cover an exaggerated number of views.

LinkedIn parent company, Microsoft, confirmed a 17% increase in revenue for the three months that ended March 31. Total company revenue sat at $61.9 billion, with LinkedIn seeing a 10% increase in its revenue. Microsoft is expected to announce its latest quarterly figures tomorrow.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TechRadar Pro has asked the company to comment on the lawsuit, but we did not receive an immediate response.