Lenovo unveils most bizarre laptop of 2024 - franken-notebook is literally two computers stuck together that can run Windows and Android at the same time
Is it a Windows 11 PC or an Android tablet? ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is both
Lenovo unveiled its most unconventional laptop yet, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, which is essentially two computers fused together, allowing the device to run both Windows and Android.
Revealed at CES 2024, the latest addition to Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus portfolio combines a Windows laptop base system and a tablet that can function independently or in conjunction, enabling users to switch between Windows 11 and Android 13 with ease.
The laptop part, known as the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Station, can be used independently from the tablet when connected to an external display - so you can still use it even if the tablet goes missing. The Android device, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Tab, can also be detached for standalone use.
Two devices for the price of one
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is designed for a range of users, including media content creators, designers, logistics professionals, and financial analysts. Its dual functionality allows it to handle virtually any mainstream task in a variety of formats. When the Tab is attached, it delivers a vivid 14-inch, 2.8K OLED display.
The Hybrid Station is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and Intel Arc graphics, with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It has two USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) ports and an audio jack.
The Android tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has one USB-C port.
Both devices have long-lasting batteries that intelligently manage power delivery, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is expected to be available starting Q2 2024, with a starting price of $1,999.
More from TechRadar Pro
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
Most Popular
By Tom Power