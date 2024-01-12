Lenovo unveils most bizarre laptop of 2024 - franken-notebook is literally two computers stuck together that can run Windows and Android at the same time

Lenovo unveiled its most unconventional laptop yet, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, which is essentially two computers fused together, allowing the device to run both Windows and Android.

Revealed at CES 2024, the latest addition to Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus portfolio combines a Windows laptop base system and a tablet that can function independently or in conjunction, enabling users to switch between Windows 11 and Android 13 with ease.

The laptop part, known as the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Station, can be used independently from the tablet when connected to an external display - so you can still use it even if the tablet goes missing. The Android device, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Tab, can also be detached for standalone use.

Two devices for the price of one

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is designed for a range of users, including media content creators, designers, logistics professionals, and financial analysts. Its dual functionality allows it to handle virtually any mainstream task in a variety of formats. When the Tab is attached, it delivers a vivid 14-inch, 2.8K OLED display.

The Hybrid Station is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and Intel Arc graphics, with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It has two USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) ports and an audio jack.

The Android tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has one USB-C port.

Both devices have long-lasting batteries that intelligently manage power delivery, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is expected to be available starting Q2 2024, with a starting price of $1,999.