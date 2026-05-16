Lenovo launches 100W compact power bank with 10000mAh capacity

Lenovo Legion P5 10000 supports phones, laptops, and tablets through multiple charging ports simultaneously

Low current mode supports earbuds and wearables for safe charging

Lenovo has announced a new Legion-branded power bank with a 10,000 mAh capacity - however many fans might be disappointed they won't get their hands on one.

The company says the P5 10000 can provide long-lasting battery life for smartphones, computers, tablets, and other gadgets that people use every day.

The power bank supports up to 100W high power output with smart dynamic power distribution for flexible charging and discharging.

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Built for high and low current devices

The power bank includes a built-in Type-C cable alongside one USB-C port and one USB-A connection for external accessories.

A small circular display appears on the front panel, though Lenovo has not explained every function supported by the screen.

The device features a cool mech-style exterior with compact and lightweight construction for easy carrying during travel or commuting.

The device can charge PCs and handheld gaming consoles as a one-device solution for worry-free battery life, but we will not recommend it.

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Considering the battery capacity, the device is more suited for low-power devices such as smartwatches and earbuds with its low-current charging support feature.

Users only have to press and hold the power button for 3 seconds to activate the low current mode.

In addition to Lenovo’s fast charging protocol, this device also supports fast charging protocols from Huawei and Apple.

The Legion P5 10000 holds a 3C certification, which means it is supposedly safe to take on airplanes and trains.

But there is no product page available to confirm any of these technical details for public review.

Availability, pricing, and alternatives

The Lenovo P5 10000 portable power station will officially hit the shelves on May 19, and it will retail for CNY 169, which is approximately $25 or €21.

At the time of writing, this device has been listed on JD.com, a Chinese online retail platform.

Unfortunately, there is no information on the global release of this device, so you probably cannot buy it unless you have links to China.

If you live in the Western world and need a Lenovo power bank, you can get the Lenovo Go USB-C laptop power bank, but this device costs $140.

It is a 20,000 mAh power bank that supports up to 65W fast charging, making it more suitable for big battery devices like laptops and handheld gaming consoles.

This device can also power up to three devices simultaneously while staying cool under load.

While it is pricier than the P5 10000, it gives more capacity and thus more options.

Via Notebookcheck

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