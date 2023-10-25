Lenovo and Nvidia have big plans for the future of AI for all of us

Lenovo has unveiled more details on its ‘AI for All’ vision, which includes a further $1 billion investment to help the technology coexist across public, private, and personal landscapes.

At the same time, the company announced an expanded partnership with Nvidia, which the two tech giants hope will bring generative AI tools to every enterprise.

The announcement came from Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang and Nvidia CEO and Founder Jensen Huang, in the company of AMD, Intel, and Microsoft chief execs.

Lenovo Tech World AI vision

Yang and Huang discussed businesses’ need for end-to-end solutions to bring together accelerated systems, AI software, and expert services, in order to build and run custom AI models using their own data.

Together, the two companies will work to deliver fully integrated systems “everywhere data is created,” from the edge to the cloud.

Ken Wong, EVP and President of Lenovo’s Solutions & Services Group, said: “AI brings exciting possibilities but also increased urgency and complexity for today's CIOs. Lenovo has the experience, the expertise, and the end-to-end solutions to put AI to work in all the right ways - fast.”

Spotlighting this collaboration are the Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 server and the ThinkStation PX workstation, manufactured by Lenovo but built using Nvidia’s high-performance components and experience.

The server will use Nvidia L40S GPUs, BlueField-3 DPUs, and Spectrum-X networking, and the workstation will support up to four Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada GPUs per system.

The companies have also committed to developing next-generation systems based on the Nvidia MGX modular reference design.

The company also demonstrated the future of AI-ready devices, including a vision of a future AI PC and Lenovo’s Personal AI Twin, an AI assistant solution for AI PCs that uses personalized and private inference models based on on-device knowledge of unique users.

Kirk Skaugen, EVP and President of Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, added: “Through accelerating the new era of IT with purpose-built AI-ready infrastructure that goes beyond the data center to the edge, Lenovo is helping businesses unlock the power of their data.”