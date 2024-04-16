LaCie unveils upgraded storage offerings that will give creatives and professionals a boost

Seagate subsidiary and premium storage maker LaCie has unveiled its latest storage solutions designed specifically for creatives who need above-average levels of capacity.

At the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, LaCie introduced upgrades to its popular 1big Dock and 2big Dock external drives that deliver a sizeable 20% increase in capacity compared with the outgoing models.

According to the company, data-intensive tasks have become widespread across all stages of content development, and with artificial intelligence adoption on the up, creatives’ storage needs are only set to rise concurrently.

LaCie launches new 24TB and 48TB drives

Among the highlights of the show were the LaCie 1big Dock and 2big Dock, which serve as multifunctional hubs for editing workflows. Besides offering file storage, Seagate’s premium docking solutions simultaneously provide peripheral connectivity and device charging, helping to eliminate the number of cables creatives need to carry on the go.

The latest iterations, the LaCie 1big Dock 24TB (£939.99) and LaCie 2big Dock 48TB (£1,899.99) mark a considerable 20% increase in storage space over their predecessors.

In addition to the clever docking solutions, LaCie also introduced enhancements to its d2 Professional and 2big RAID lines, which are now available in 24TB (£749.99) and 48TB (£1,699.99) capacities, respectively.

According to LaCie, these latest products are more geared toward hobbyists and studio experts who are experimenting with “modern production tools” – generative AI applications are one such example that requires high storage capacities.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The updated 1big Dock, 2big Dock, and d2 Professional storage solutions are now available at specialty retailers across the UK, and the latest 2big RAID device is slated for shipment in May.