This weird mini PC has a huge built-in touchpad, and could be yours for just over $100

This affordable mini PC has a unique feature I've never seen anywhere else

The KN1 mini PC has one of the largest touchpads I've seen on a Mac or Windows device

I am not convinced by its ergonomics though but at its price, I am happy to give it a go

Have you ever imagined a mini PC and thought, “What if it had a touchpad slapped on top?” Well, the Kidwants KN1 Touch Mini PC might be exactly what you’ve always wanted.

The KN1 Touch is a compact desktop PC equipped with a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor which operates at speeds of up to 2.6 GHz and includes a 4 MB cache.

With an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, the KN1 supports 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and a dual-monitor setup via HDMI. Interestingly, the literature claims to support VGA, but product images don't feature any such port.

Mini PC with built in touchpad

As for the connectivity that is present; beyond Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Ethernet connectivity, there are four USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It's also equipped with 8 GB of LPDDR4 RAM (not quite enough in this day and age for a desktop in regular use, I would argue) and 128 GB of built-in eMMC storage, while supporting M.2 2280 SATA SSD expansion "up to 1 TB".

But the stand-out feature is the touchpad built into the chassis. Supporting left and right-click functionality, the touchpad permits single-finger navigation, two-finger scrolling, and three-finger gestures to switch between apps or minimize programs.

It's up to you whether this is revolutionary or just makes you yearn for a decidedly more portable business laptop, but in any case, the KN1 is currently available on Amazon US for $109.99; 15% off of the usual price.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors