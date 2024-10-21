Keep your private data private with this amazing Incogni deal

Protecting your personal data on the internet has never been more important. It has also never been more difficult.

Thankfully, with the likes of Incogni, and its Personal Information Removal service, you can keep your contact information away from unwanted marketers, spammers, and fraudsters, with ease. And now, with an amazing discount, that service comes super cheap.

The discount, reducing the price by 58%, only lasts a week, so hurry up and grab it before it disappears!

Why Incogni?

Data is often described as “gold of the 21st century”. These days, most businesses can be described as “data businesses” as their success depends heavily on the quality of the customer data they collect. But it’s not just “benign” businesses that generate and collect customer data - malicious actors do it, too.

They use it to send spam that fills your inbox, deploy dangerous phishing attacks that can result in wire fraud, or steal more sensitive information that they can sell on the black market.

In most cases, the information comes from data brokers—organizations that specialize in collecting personal information from the web and creating detailed profiles of individuals.

To protect your phone numbers and email addresses from pesky marketers, unwanted businesses, hackers, and spammers, it is best to cut them off at the source and remove your personal information from data broker databases. Removing your personal information from these services is the most effective way to prevent spammers from accessing your contact details.

Since the process involves a lot of work, it can be purchased from Incogni. Once bought, the service sends out removal requests on your behalf, simplifying and speeding up the process. Customers can track the progress of data removal requests, and learn which brokers complied with the requests, and which are stalling.

With Incogni, you can take control of your personal information and protect your privacy, ensuring that your personal data is not used for unwanted solicitations or scams. It's a simple, easy-to-use solution that can give you peace of mind in today's digital world.

Usually, Incogni’s Data Removal Service costs $14.98/month but now, only for a week (October 21 - 27), it can be acquired for 58% off. So, if you’re worried about your personal information making rounds across the internet and want an easy fix, hurry up and grab this amazing offer before it expires.

If you're looking for more information on Incogni, you can read our in-depth review of Incogni's Data Removal service here.