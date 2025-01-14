JPMorgan tells all its employees they must return to office full-time

JPMorgan Chase rolls out company-wide return-to-office mandate

All 316,000 workers will need to work from the office full-time

Office working is “the best way to run the company”

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase has ordered all 316,000 of its workers to return to the office on a full-time basis, marking the end of the company’s flexible hybrid working routine.

The company confirmed its workers would be required to attend the office five days per week beginning March 2025 (via The Guardian).

The change is one being reflected across all industries globally as companies, workers and experts struggle to ascertain what the most effective working routine is.

In the years that followed the pandemic, more and more workers have been forced back into the office, with the tech sector driving the widely adopted three-day policy. More recently, companies have been rolling out full-scale return-to-office policies, and JPMorgan Chase is the latest.

The news follows similar moves made by Dell and Amazon, with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy claiming in-person working creates a more collaborative and productive environment.

Although the change to full-time office working is a big shift, more than half of JPMorgan Chase’s workers were already adhering to such principles. Last week’s announcement just brings the rest of the workers in line.

CEO Jamie Dimon acknowledged that many workers prefer hybrid schedules and that not all workers would agree with the change.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an internal memo seen by The Guardian, Dimon wrote: “We are now a few years out of the pandemic and have had the time to evaluate the benefits and challenges of remote and hybrid working… We think it is the best way to run the company. As we’ve discussed before, the benefits of working together in person are substantial and irreplaceable, and as we spend more time together, the more advantages we gain.”

A spokesperson added (via The Irish Times): “We recognize that switching from hybrid to five days a week in the office may be disruptive and require adjustments for some colleagues.”