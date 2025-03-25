"It's our job to deliver constant innovation” - NetSuite head on why it wants to be the operating system for your whole business
The head of OracleNetSuite has laid out his vision of getting business technology to work by ensuring your organization is connected as much as possible.
Speaking at the company's SuiteConnect London 2025 event, Evan Goldberg highlighted the importance of ensuring all your data is connected, noting how successful businesses don't work in silos.
"If you're a business leader in 2025, you probably feel pressure to get the most out of your technology - and you're not alone," he declared. "The best-run businesses operate in a unified way, with every function connected to every other."
Time for Suiteness
With NetSuite's platform offering such a wide array of accountancy and finance tools for businesses, Goldberg introduced the idea of "Suiteness" - by which all the elements of your suite work together, meaning all your data, your processes and teams are unified in one system.
This approach means users can get more insight by analyzing data together, but also see greater productivity benefits, as workflows are united from end to end and across departments, meaning your teams can truly collaborate because they're all working in the same system.
"(Suiteness) means you can achieve more in every department across your business," Goldberg concluded.
Goldberg also noted how finance is critical for every area of a business, and this is why NetSuite was built to be, "an operating system for your entire business, not just a system for accounting or operations or HR or any single functional area."
"It's our job to deliver constant innovation, to let you get more out of the suite in every area of your organization,” Goldberg added.
“Our partnership with Oracle (means) we're able to deliver powerful enterprise-grade solutions, once available only to the largest organizations, at a scale and price that's appropriate for your organization."
AI was unsurprisingly at the heart of the company's latest innovation, with Nicky Tozer, Senior Vice President, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite, noting how AI "is no longer the tech of the future, it's here today."
The company also unveiled a host of AI tools and services centered around AI agents, including Text Enhance for custom fields, allowing for faster and more customized data entry, and a Financial Exception Management agent which can automatically detect any potential issues with suspicious transactions.
“Organizations in the UK are looking to AI to help them be more productive and do more with less, but knowing where to start can be overwhelming,” said Goldberg.
“With our AI built in, not bolted on and by offering it at no additional cost, NetSuite is helping customers reduce the barrier to entry and quickly and easily benefit from the latest advancements to gain deeper insights and boost efficiency.”
