"It's our job to deliver constant innovation” - NetSuite head on why it wants to be the operating system for your whole business

News
By published

NetSuite founder extols “Suiteness” to get your business working right

NetSuite EVP Evan Goldberg at SuiteConnect London 2025
(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

The head of OracleNetSuite has laid out his vision of getting business technology to work by ensuring your organization is connected as much as possible.

Speaking at the company's SuiteConnect London 2025 event, Evan Goldberg highlighted the importance of ensuring all your data is connected, noting how successful businesses don't work in silos.

"If you're a business leader in 2025, you probably feel pressure to get the most out of your technology - and you're not alone," he declared. "The best-run businesses operate in a unified way, with every function connected to every other."

Time for Suiteness

With NetSuite's platform offering such a wide array of accountancy and finance tools for businesses, Goldberg introduced the idea of "Suiteness" - by which all the elements of your suite work together, meaning all your data, your processes and teams are unified in one system.

This approach means users can get more insight by analyzing data together, but also see greater productivity benefits, as workflows are united from end to end and across departments, meaning your teams can truly collaborate because they're all working in the same system.

"(Suiteness) means you can achieve more in every department across your business," Goldberg concluded.

Oracle NetSuite SuiteConnect London 2025

(Image credit: Oracle NetSuite)

Goldberg also noted how finance is critical for every area of a business, and this is why NetSuite was built to be, "an operating system for your entire business, not just a system for accounting or operations or HR or any single functional area."

"It's our job to deliver constant innovation, to let you get more out of the suite in every area of your organization,” Goldberg added.

“Our partnership with Oracle (means) we're able to deliver powerful enterprise-grade solutions, once available only to the largest organizations, at a scale and price that's appropriate for your organization."

AI was unsurprisingly at the heart of the company's latest innovation, with Nicky Tozer, Senior Vice President, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite, noting how AI "is no longer the tech of the future, it's here today."

The company also unveiled a host of AI tools and services centered around AI agents, including Text Enhance for custom fields, allowing for faster and more customized data entry, and a Financial Exception Management agent which can automatically detect any potential issues with suspicious transactions.

“Organizations in the UK are looking to AI to help them be more productive and do more with less, but knowing where to start can be overwhelming,” said Goldberg.

“With our AI built in, not bolted on and by offering it at no additional cost, NetSuite is helping customers reduce the barrier to entry and quickly and easily benefit from the latest advancements to gain deeper insights and boost efficiency.”

Mike Moore
Mike Moore
Deputy Editor, TechRadar Pro

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A sad woman looks at her MacBook while rubbing her temples in frustration
Stuck in the app trap? Why more software isn’t the answer to business growth
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.
How AI can help the UK’s scale-ups realize the growth agenda
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
Ensuring SMBs don’t get left behind in the Gen AI wave
Bored frustrated business people working in the office with an efficient robot.
Make AI work smarter, not harder for employees
AI writer
AI innovation in business: moving beyond scale to drive real results
Person working with documents on desk, accountant checking company budget accounting documents, auditing financial statements, preparing company balance sheet financial statements. Audit concept.
How technology Is empowering accountants to deliver greater value to SMBs
Latest in Pro
NetSuite EVP Evan Goldberg at SuiteConnect London 2025
"It's our job to deliver constant innovation” - NetSuite head on why it wants to be the operating system for your whole business
FlexiSpot office furniture next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
Upgrade your home office for under $500 in the Amazon Spring Sale: My top picks and biggest savings
Beelink EQi 12 mini PC
I’ve never seen a PC with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 24GB RAM, 500GB SSD and two Gb LAN ports sell for so cheap
cybersecurity
Chinese government hackers allegedly spent years undetected in foreign phone networks
Data leak
A major Keenetic router data leak could put a million households at risk
Code Skull
Interpol operation arrests 300 suspects linked to African cybercrime rings
Latest in News
Apple WWDC 2025 announced
Apple just announced WWDC 2025 starts on June 9, and we'll all be watching the opening event
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
NetSuite EVP Evan Goldberg at SuiteConnect London 2025
"It's our job to deliver constant innovation” - NetSuite head on why it wants to be the operating system for your whole business
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
Zotac Gaming RTX 5090 Graphics Card
Nvidia Blackwell stock woes are compounded by price hikes as more RTX 5090 GPUs soar in pricing, and I’m sick and tired of it all at this point
More about pro
Intel Core Ultra PCs

“No matter who you are, what you do, what form factor you choose” - how Intel is bringing AI advantage and unrivaled security to every industry and ecosystem
Beelink EQi 12 mini PC

I’ve never seen a PC with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 24GB RAM, 500GB SSD and two Gb LAN ports sell for so cheap
Apple WWDC 2025 announced

Apple just announced WWDC 2025 starts on June 9, and we'll all be watching the opening event
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple WWDC 2025 announced
Apple just announced WWDC 2025 starts on June 9, and we'll all be watching the opening event
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
cybersecurity
Chinese government hackers allegedly spent years undetected in foreign phone networks
Sony WF-C710N in blue glass on beige background
Sony WF-C710 earbuds land, and I think they'll be the 2025 budget buds to beat
The RIG M2 Streamstar attached to a boom arm.
The RIG M2 Streamstar has the world's first Bluetooth audio gateway in a wired gaming microphone
Four operators survey Verdansk. One holds a sniper rifle, one binoculars, another holds is landing with their parachute, while the last wears a skull mask
New Call of Duty: Warzone trailer shows a beautiful rebuilt Verdansk, but some fans want more: 'it won't be the same unfortunately'
Data leak
A major Keenetic router data leak could put a million households at risk
A collage of Elizabeth Olsen&#039;s Scarlet Witch and Tatiana Maslany&#039;s She-Hulk
Marvel fans are already tired of Doomsday and Secret Wars cast gossip as two more superheroes get linked with roles in the next two Avengers movies