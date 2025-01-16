It's a real shame but the world's first eGPU with Thunderbolt 5 interface won't run on Apple Silicon

Apple doesn't support eGPU, but a faster interface opens a world of opportunities

Sparkle's new enclosure has an integrated handle and delivers up to 850W

More TB5 enclosures are expected to land in 2025

The Sparkle eGPU Studio-G 850, unveiled at CES 2025 (via TechPowerUp), brings Thunderbolt 5 to the range of external GPU enclosures.

This increases data throughput to 120Gbps, a marked improvement from the previously available Thunderbolt 3 standard.

Another major upgrade in the Sparkle eGPU Studio-G 850 is the inclusion of an 850 W power supply, boosting support for high-performance but electricity-guzzling desktop graphics cards.

Enhanced power and compatibility

The Studio-G 850 comes in a 403 x 200 x 237 mm enclosure and accommodates GPUs, with three slot brackets available for installation.

It supports two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet socket for network integration.

Unfortunately, the Studio-G 850 isn't Mac compatible due to the fact that Apple hasn't enabled support for external GPUs (eGPUs) on its Apple Silicon (M1 and later) processors.

An official price and release date for the Studio-G 850 is still under wraps, but its appearance at CES 2025 suggests it could hit the market soon.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors