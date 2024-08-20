FBI says it's sure Iran was to blame for Trump campaign hack

The top US intelligence services believe they know who was behind the recent attack on the Trump 2024 US presidential election campaign which compromised communications.

A joint statement by the FBI, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) stated the latest attack has been attributed to Iranian-backed threat actors looking to ‘undermine confidence in our democratic institutions’.

"Iran has furthermore demonstrated a longstanding interest in exploiting societal tensions through various means, including through the use of cyber operations to attempt to gain access to sensitive information related to U.S. elections," the statement added.

Chaos and disorder

This specific incident consisted primarily of a phishing attack, followed by attempts to break into the accounts of a ‘high ranking official’ on the US presidential campaign trail.

The Trump campaign claimed the attack only exposed information that was already in the public domain, but several news outlets have claimed a confidential vetting document relating to VP pick JD Vance was leaked to them.

The Trump campaign was not the only target, with the Harris campaign reporting it had also been the victim of an attempted spear-phishing attack, which was unsuccessful. The IC have said they are confident that Iranians have used ‘social engineering’ and other efforts to seek access to individuals from both presidential campaigns.

This isn’t particularly new information, and the Intelligence Community (IC) in the US has confirmed both Iran and Russia have deployed these tactics in previous US election cycles and in elections across the globe.

The IC said it has observed particularly aggressive Iranian cyberactivity in what it identified as a ‘particularly consequential’ election in terms of potential national security impact. The IC also recently concluded the aims of the Iranian backed cyberattacks were to disrupt political process and further distrust within the US public sphere - targeting both high level politicians and ordinary voters,

The FBI has said it will "continue to investigate and gather information in order to pursue and disrupt the threat actors responsible", and recommends avoiding clicking on links or opening attachments from suspicious emails, and turning on multi-factor authentication.